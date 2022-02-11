Wizards acquire Smith and Carey Jr.

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired guard Ish Smith, forward/center Vernon Carey Jr., a conditional second round draft pick (2023 or 2024 from Boston via Charlotte) and a trade exception in exchange for center Montrezl Harrell.

“Ish returns to us as a respected veteran leader who can guide our young players as we continue to compete over the stretch run of the season,” said Wizards President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “Vernon is a talented young player who can build on his brief but promising NBA experience while continuing to develop within our system.”

Smith (6-0, 175) returns to Washington where he spent two seasons (2019-21) and averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 112 games (24 starts). He holds career averages of 7.6 points, 3.8 assists and 2.5 rebounds per game in 691 career games (167 starts). In 37 games with the Hornets this season, he averaged 4.5 points, 2.6 assists per game. He scored a season-high 22 points on 10-of-12 shooting from the field versus the Lakers (1/28).

Carey (6-9, 270) has appeared in four games for the Hornets this season and has played in 11 games with the NBA G League’s Greensboro Swarm, averaging 16.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in just 23.5 minutes per game. He played one season at Duke (2019-20), where he averaged 17.8 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. During his lone season at Duke, Carey was named ACC Freshman of the Year and was selected First Team All-ACC.

In 46 games with the Wizards this season, Harrell averaged 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game. He was originally acquired by the Wizards in a five-team trade with Indiana, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and San Antonio on August 6, 2021.