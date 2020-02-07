Wizards acquire Napier from Denver

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired guard Shabazz Napier from Denver in exchange for guard Jordan McRae.

“Shabazz is an experienced, hard-nosed guard who is in the midst of a career year,” said Wizards General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “His style of play will fit in with our pace-and-space system and will give us even more speed and athleticism in the backcourt.”

Napier (6-0, 175 lbs.) has averaged career highs of 9.6 points and 5.2 assists while tying his career high with 1.1 steals in 36 games (22 starts) with Minnesota this season before being traded to Denver as part of a multi-team deal on Wednesday.

The six-year pro holds career averages of 6.8 points, 2.4 assists and 1.9 rebounds in 325 career games (46 starts) with Miami, Orlando, Portland, Brooklyn and Minnesota. He was originally selected 24th overall in the 2014 NBA Draft by the Charlotte Hornets before being traded to the Miami Heat on draft night. Napier played collegiately at Connecticut, where he won two National Championships (2011, 2014) and was named a consensus First Team All-American following his senior season in 2014.

McRae was originally signed by the Wizards to a two-contract on September 10, 2018 before being converted to a regular contract on April 9, 2019. He appeared in 56 games (four starts) for the Wizards over the past two seasons, compiling averages of 9.5 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

“Jordan was a great success story for our developmental program, with his hard work and dedication resulting in him earning a full-time spot with our team,” said Sheppard. “We’re proud to have helped him get to this point and wish him the best as he continues his career.”