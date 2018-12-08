Wizards acquire Sam Dekker in three-team deal

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired forward Sam Dekker from the Cleveland Cavaliers as part of a three-team trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. As part of the deal, the Wizards sent Jason Smith and cash considerations to the Bucks and a 2022 second round draft pick to the Cavaliers.

“This trade allows us to continue to work to improve our team and gives us a young, developing player in Sam whose versatility and athleticism at the forward position will allow him to earn an opportunity to contribute,” said Wizards President Ernie Grunfeld. “We wish Jason the best moving forward and appreciate the value he brought to our team as a great teammate and true professional.”

Dekker (6-9, 230), who was drafted 18th overall by the Houston Rockets in 2015, has averaged 6.3 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting a career-high .385 from three-point range in nine games with the Cavs this season. For his career, the former University of Wisconsin standout has averaged 5.3 points and 3.0 rebounds in 162 career games (eight starts) with Houston, the Los Angeles Clippers and Cleveland.

Smith, who was signed as a free agent by Washington in 2016, has averaged 3.7 points and 3.1 rebounds in 12 games (one start) for Washington this season and 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds over 119 games overall with the Wizards.

As a part of the three-team deal, the Bucks receive George Hill and a 2021 second-round pick from the Cavs, while Cleveland receives Matthew Dellavedova, John Henson and 2021 first and second round picks from Milwaukee.