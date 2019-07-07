Wizards acquire Davis Bertans from Spurs

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired forward Davis Bertans from San Antonio in a three-team deal with the Spurs and Nets. The Wizards sent the draft rights of forward Aaron White to Brooklyn and the Spurs acquired DeMarre Carroll from Brooklyn.

“Davis is a player that will add depth to our frontcourt with his shooting ability, basketball IQ and work ethic,” said Wizards Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard. “He was one of the top three-point shooters in the league last season and will allow us to stretch the floor.”

Bertans (6-10, 225 lbs.), holds career averages of 6.2 points and 2.3 rebounds in 220 career games (28 starts) with the San Antonio. He averaged a career-high 8.0 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting .429 from three-point range, which ranked sixth in the NBA, during the 2018-19 season.

The three-year pro was originally drafted 42nd overall by the Indiana Pacers in the 2011 NBA Draft and his draft rights were traded to the Spurs. A native of Valmiera, Latvia, Bertans played professionally in Slovenia, Serbia and Spain before joining the Spurs in 2016. His brother, Dairis, currently plays for the New Orleans Pelicans.

White was originally selected by the Wizards in the 2015 NBA Draft with the 49th overall pick.