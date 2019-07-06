Wizards acquire C.J. Miles from Memphis

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired forward C.J. Miles from Memphis in exchange for center Dwight Howard.

“C.J. is respected around the league for his defense, three-point shooting and leadership,” said Wizards Senior Vice President of Basketball Operations Tommy Sheppard. “All of those qualities appealed to us in making this deal and we look forward to him making a positive impact on our team.”

Miles (6-6, 220 lbs.) holds career averages of 9.6 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting .359 from three-point range in 838 games over 14 seasons with Utah, Cleveland, Indiana, Toronto and Memphis. He averaged career highs of 13.5 points and 2.8 rebounds with the Pacers in 2014-15 and shot a career-high .413 from three-point range in 2016-17 with Indiana.

The veteran forward averaged 6.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 53 games between Toronto and Memphis last season, including 9.3 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting .364 from three-point range in his 13 games with the Grizzlies. Miles was originally drafted by the Jazz with the 34th overall pick in the 2005 NBA Draft out of Skyline High School in Dallas, Texas.

Howard was originally signed as a free agent by the Wizards on July 12, 2018. He appeared in nine games last season, averaging 12.8 points and 9.2 rebounds while shooting .623 from the field before undergoing an L4-L5 lumbar microdiscectomy on November 30.