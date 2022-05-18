Wizards 2022 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0
At Tuesday night’s Draft Lottery in Chicago, the order for the 2022 NBA Draft was determined, placing the Wizards at the expected #10 position and setting the stage for a month-long, league-wide prospect evaluation process. Here, we take a look at the first round of NBA mock drafts from around the NBA media landscape and what they predict Washington will do with its #10 overall selection.
Note: The following is an aggregated list of predictions from various media outlets and does not reflect the views or evaluations of the Washington Wizards.
ESPN ($) – Johnny Davis (Guard – Wisconsin)
CBS Sports – Bennedict Mathurin (Guard – Arizona)
The Sporting News – Bennedict Mathurin (Guard – Arizona)
The Ringer – Jeremy Sochan (Forward – Baylor)
NBA Draft Net – TyTy Washington (Guard – Kentucky)
The Athletic ($) – Dyson Daniels (Wing – G League Ignite)
New York Post – Jalen Duren (Center – Memphis)
SI.com – Jalen Duren (Center – Memphis)
Tankathon – Jeremy Sochan (Forward – Baylor)
Bleacher Report – Johnny Davis (Guard – Wisconsin)
NBC Sports Washington – Dyson Daniels (Wing – G League Ignite)
