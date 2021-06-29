Wizards 2021 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

With the 2021 NBA Draft exactly one month away, the full draft order set and the NBA Combine in the books, teams are deep into scouting season. Individual workouts, prospect interviews and countless meetings between the scouting staff and front office will take place over the course of the next month as teams work to round out their big boards and work toward their selections. With that in mind, predictions and mock drafts have begun to surface around the NBA media landscape. Here, we take a look how those mock drafts predict the Wizards will use their first-round selection.

Washington will pick at number 15.

Note: The following is an aggregated list of predictions from various media outlets and does not reflect the views of the Washington Wizards.

ESPN ($) – Isaiah Jackson (PF/C – Kentucky)

CBS Sports – James Bouknight (SG – Connecticut)

The Ringer – Moses Moody (SG/SF – Arkansas)

NBA Draft Net – Franz Wagner (SF/PF – Michigan)

The Athletic ($) – Corey Kispert (SF/PF – Gonzaga)

SI.com – Usman Garuba (PF/C – Spain)

Tankathon – Josh Giddey (PG – Australia)

USA Today – Alperen Sengun (C – Turkey)

Bleacher Report – Isaiah Jackson (PF/C – Kentucky)

Yahoo! Sports – Ziaire Williams (SG/SF – Stanford)