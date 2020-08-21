Wizards 2020 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

The 2020 NBA Draft order is set. The Washington Wizards hold the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft after last night’s lottery results.

Below you will find a list of who various outlets are projecting the Wizards to take ninth. Washington also holds the 37th pick.

ESPN - Precious Achiuwa (F – Memphis)

CBS Sports - Obi Toppin (F - Dayton)

SB Nation - Tyrese Haliburton (G – Iowa State)

Bleacher Report - Tyrese Haliburton (G – Iowa State)

Sports Illustrated - Devin Vassell (G/F – Florida State)

The Athletic ($) - Onyeka Okongwu (C - USC) )

Yahoo! Sports - Isaac Okoro (G/F - Auburn)

USA Today - Isaac Okoro (G/F - Auburn)

NBA.com - Killian Hayes (G - France)

NBC Sports Washington - Killian Hayes (G - France)

NBADraft.net - Devin Vassell (G/F – Florida State)