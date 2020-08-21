Wizards 2020 Mock Draft Roundup 1.0
The 2020 NBA Draft order is set. The Washington Wizards hold the No. 9 overall pick in this year’s draft after last night’s lottery results.
Below you will find a list of who various outlets are projecting the Wizards to take ninth. Washington also holds the 37th pick.
ESPN - Precious Achiuwa (F – Memphis)
CBS Sports - Obi Toppin (F - Dayton)
SB Nation - Tyrese Haliburton (G – Iowa State)
Bleacher Report - Tyrese Haliburton (G – Iowa State)
Sports Illustrated - Devin Vassell (G/F – Florida State)
The Athletic ($) - Onyeka Okongwu (C - USC) )
Yahoo! Sports - Isaac Okoro (G/F - Auburn)
USA Today - Isaac Okoro (G/F - Auburn)
NBA.com - Killian Hayes (G - France)
NBC Sports Washington - Killian Hayes (G - France)
NBADraft.net - Devin Vassell (G/F – Florida State)
NEXT UP: