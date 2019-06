Wizards 2019 Mock Draft Roundup 4.0

The 2019 NBA Draft is just a day away. The Washington Wizards hold the No. 9 overall pick in tomorrow's draft (7 P.M. ET, ESPN), and will now put the finishing touches on their board ahead of what could be a hectic first round.

Mock drafts around the internet have started to come into more agreement with draft night approaching, so let's take one last look at who may be the name the Wizards turn their card in for Thursday.

Roundup 1.0 | Roundup 2.0 | Roundup 3.0

ESPN- Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

CBS Sports (3) - Sekou Doumbouya 2 (F - France), Nassir Little (F - North Carolina)

The Ringer - Jaxson Hayes (C - Texas)

SB Nation - Jaxson Hayes (C - Texas)

Bleacher Report - Nassir Little (Forward - North Carolina)

Sports Illustrated - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

The Athletic ($) - Nassir Little (F - North Carolina)

Yahoo! Sports - Sekou Doumbouya (F - France)

USA Today - Sekou Doumbouya (F - France)

FOX Sports - Cameron Reddish (Forward, Duke)

The Big Lead - Jaxson Hayes (C - Texas)

NBC Sports Washington - Sekou Doumbouya (F - France)

Sporting News - Sekou Doumbouya (F - France)

NBADraft.net - Sekou Doumbouya (F - France)

LA Times - Brandon Clarke (F - Gonzaga)

Rotoworld - Sekou Doumbouya (Forward - France)

HoopsHabit - Jaxson Hayes (Center - Texas)