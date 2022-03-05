Preview: Porzingis probable as Wizards face Pacers Sunday in D.C.
WHERE: Capital One Arena
WHEN: 6 p.m.
TV: NBC Sports Washington
RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App
In what is likely to be the debut of recently acquired big man Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards host the Pacers on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena. The team announced on Saturday that Porzingis, who has been dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee, was probable for the Sunday matchup after he missed the Wizards’ eight games since he was acquired by Washington at the trade deadline.
|PROBABLE STARTERS
|WIZARDS
|PACERS
|G
|Raul Neto
|Tyrese Haliburton
|G
|Corey Kispert
|Malcolm Brogdon
|F
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Buddy Hield
|F
|Kyle Kuzma
|Oshae Brissett
|C
|Daniel Gafford
|Isaiah Jackson
|STAT LEADERS
|WIZARDS
|PACERS
|PPG
|Kuzma (17.1)
|Duarte (13.3)
|RPG
|Kuzma (8.8)
|Brissett (5.0)
|APG
|Kuzma (3.3)
|Duarte (2.3)
INJURY REPORT
WIZARDS:
Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)
Vernon Carey Jr. (right hip contusion – out)
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – probable)
PACERS:
TBA
LAST FIVE GAMES
WIZARDS:
114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)
116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)
86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)
153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)
117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)
PACERS:
106-111 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)
122-114 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)
103-119 (L) at ORL(BOX SCORE)
128-107 (W) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)
125-129 (L) vs. OKC(BOX SCORE)
