Preview: Porzingis probable as Wizards face Pacers Sunday in D.C.

WHERE: Capital One Arena

WHEN: 6 p.m.

TV: NBC Sports Washington

RADIO: The Team 980 & Wizards App

In what is likely to be the debut of recently acquired big man Kristaps Porzingis, the Wizards host the Pacers on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Capital One Arena. The team announced on Saturday that Porzingis, who has been dealing with a bone bruise in his right knee, was probable for the Sunday matchup after he missed the Wizards’ eight games since he was acquired by Washington at the trade deadline.

PROBABLE STARTERS WIZARDS PACERS G Raul Neto Tyrese Haliburton G Corey Kispert Malcolm Brogdon F Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Buddy Hield F Kyle Kuzma Oshae Brissett C Daniel Gafford Isaiah Jackson

STAT LEADERS WIZARDS PACERS PPG Kuzma (17.1) Duarte (13.3) RPG Kuzma (8.8) Brissett (5.0) APG Kuzma (3.3) Duarte (2.3)

INJURY REPORT

WIZARDS:

Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery – out)

Vernon Carey Jr. (right hip contusion – out)

Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise – probable)



PACERS:

TBA

LAST FIVE GAMES

WIZARDS:

114-117 (L) vs. ATL(BOX SCORE)

116-113 (W) vs. DET (BOX SCORE)

86-92 (L) at CLE (BOX SCORE)

153-157 (L/2OT) vs. SAS (BOX SCORE)

117-103 (W) at BKN (BOX SCORE)



PACERS:

106-111 (L) at DET (BOX SCORE)

122-114 (W) at ORL (BOX SCORE)

103-119 (L) at ORL(BOX SCORE)

128-107 (W) vs. BOS (BOX SCORE)

125-129 (L) vs. OKC(BOX SCORE)

