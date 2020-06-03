The basketball community reacts to the passing of Wes Unseld

On Tuesday, the NBA community lost a formative member of its early history, but more importantly, it lost the “gentlest of giants,” a “great friend,” a “legend and a leader,” and a “true champion.” Soon after Wes Unseld’s passing was announced, love, admiration, support and memories began to pour in from around the NBA family – former teammates, current players, friends and family members, media and more all took time to acknowledge the legacy he left behind.

In a statement, the Unseld family said of Wes: “He was the rock of our family – an extremely devoted patriarch who reveled in being with his wife, children, friends and teammates. He was our hero and loved playing and working around the game of basketball for the cities of Baltimore and Washington D.C., cities he proudly wore on his chest for so many years.”

As word spread and those that knew him best shared their thoughts and feelings, it was clear that Wes Unseld would be as fondly remembered as a father, husband, friend and a member of the community as he was a player.

Former teammates Elvin Hayes, Phil Chenier and Bob Dandridge remembered Unseld as a “true champion” and a “kind, thoughtful and protective comrade.” Kevin Grevey said of Unseld: “I loved big Wes. We all did. What a teammate.” Gary Witts,

Forever champions, together.



Unseld Hayespic.twitter.com/tqELUee2zG — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 2, 2020

From one Legend to another: "Wes is the epitome of a great teammate, team leader and friend." pic.twitter.com/j9s5lUfQGd — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 2, 2020

Tim Legler, Gheorghe Muresan and Rex Chapman, each of whom played for the Bullets during Unseld’s time as a coach and executive. Legler called Unseld “a mountain of a man with a huge heart,” while Chapman remembered him as “one of the finest people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing.”

So sorry to hear of the passing of former Washington Bullet legend and HOFer Wes Unseld! He always treated me and my family, as well as every other person he encountered, with genuine respect. He is the epitome of a gentle giant. A mountain of a man with a huge heart. #RIPWes — Timothy Legler (@LegsESPN) June 2, 2020

Wes Unseld was one of the finest people I’ve had the pleasure of knowing. He was my friend, my Kentucky homeboy, and my coach. Heartbreaking.



The gentlest of giants.



Rest, Wes.pic.twitter.com/5ZSj1zVRQh — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) June 2, 2020

Rest In Peace to my first NBA Coach Wes Unseld. A great basketball player and an even better man. My thoughts and prayers are with the Unseld family. pic.twitter.com/NB6m4AP3GJ — Gheorghe Muresan (@GeorgeMuresan77) June 3, 2020

Bradley Beal commemorated the legend with a tweet while Cleveland’s Kevin Love, Unseld’s godson, remembered him in an Instagram post. Love’s father, Stan, played alongside Unseld in the early 1970s and gave his son the middle name “Wesley” in honor his friend and teammate.

RIP WES UNSELD!

BULLETS LEGEND forever. — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) June 2, 2020

Ted Leonsis, Chairman and CEO of Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and Irene Pollin, on behalf of the Pollin family, who owned the team during Unseld’s career, each shared their thoughts. Leonsis called Unseld “the pillar of the franchise” while Pollin said “Wes was the broad shoulders upon which our team was built.”

A heartfelt message from Irene Pollin on behalf of the Pollin family. pic.twitter.com/RU9TXBKiCB — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 2, 2020

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that Unseld was “one of the most consequential players of his era” and “a respected opponent and a cornerstone of Washington Wizards franchise.”

Statement from @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Wes Unseld. pic.twitter.com/JGn3UqwvEZ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 2, 2020

Unseld’s son, Wes Jr., currently works for the Denver Nuggets as an assistant coach. Nuggets President of Basketball Operations Tim Connelly penned a letter in memory of Unseld, saying that “beyond the gruff voice, vice grip hands, and constant smart comments, lied a man who cared so deeply for his family and his community.”

Statement from @NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on the passing of Wes Unseld. pic.twitter.com/JGn3UqwvEZ — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 2, 2020

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, into which Unseld was inducted in 1988, said: “He truly loved playing the game and found such joy in passing that love on to the next generation in Baltimore and Washington D.C. Wes will be sincerely missed and we appreciate the impact he had on the game and his community.” The NBA Alumni organization also honored Unseld with a tweet.

The Hall of Fame celebrates the life and deeply mourns the passing of Westley “Wes” Unseld, Class of 1988.



: https://t.co/5HUrB47NJD



: Ron Koch/NBAE via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/v2wZumuwCX — Basketball HOF (@Hoophall) June 2, 2020

The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Hall of Famer Wes Unseld. pic.twitter.com/oATieR6RnU — NBA Alumni (@NBAalumni) June 2, 2020

Dan Issel, a Hall of Famer in his own right, who played against Unseld at the college and professional level, said: “Wes Unseld was a warrior! He was the shortest starting center in the NBA and was also the toughest. So sound fundamentally – when he blocked you out, he would put you in the third row…Wes will always be the greatest U of L Cardinal.”

Fellow D.C. sports teams chimed in with their support for one of the city’s earliest and most influential sports figures.

Our hearts and thoughts are with you and the family of the legendary Wes Unseld. — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) June 2, 2020

The Washington Nationals send our condolences to the Unseld family.



He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/TfAcewR1wF — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) June 3, 2020

Some notable figures around the college basketball world shared their support as well. Chris Mack, head coach of Unseld alma mater Louisville, shared a tribute on Twitter while ESPN’s Dick Vitale and Jay Bilas remembered Unseld and praised him for his legendary outlet pass.

I’ve heard many stories about the great Wes Unseld, Louisville’s own. Please pray for his family during their time of loss. #RIPWesUnseld pic.twitter.com/IlzhQxAD60 — Chris Mack (@CoachChrisMack) June 2, 2020

One of the all time gr8 outlet passers in the ⁦@NBA⁩ WES UNSELD has just passed at 74 . Years ago he came to my camp in North Jersey & gave one of the best lectures on rebounding to the campers .Stayed & took pics with all . A super guy RIP Wes https://t.co/XLKyWWsArH — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 2, 2020

One of the all time gr8 outlet passers in the ⁦@NBA⁩ WES UNSELD has just passed at 74 . Years ago he came to my camp in North Jersey & gave one of the best lectures on rebounding to the campers .Stayed & took pics with all . A super guy RIP Wes https://t.co/XLKyWWsArH — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 2, 2020

Thomas Boswell of the Washington Post and David Aldridge of The Athletic each wrote articles in Unseld’s memory.

My col: Wes Unseld was a giant by any measure. As a player and a man, the HOF center led Washington in rebounds, and everything of value, inside and out, that they don't have stats for. https://t.co/YCM28PUG5l — Thomas Boswell (@ThomasBoswellWP) June 2, 2020

I never knew anyone as honest as Wes Unseld. He taught me so much about pro basketball, and people, and I wouldn’t have gone anywhere in my career as a young reporter without him. An appreciation, in @TheAthleticDC, @TheAthleticBAL and @TheAthleticNBA: https://t.co/13okFsq4yh — David Aldridge (@davidaldridgedc) June 2, 2020

Below are some of the other tributes to the great Wes Unseld from around the NBA media world.

Wes Unseld was strong in all the ways you'd want - strong of character, strong of mind, strong on a basketball court he ruled like thunder. He was the hero of the story in my earliest memories watching the NBA, and the world is a little more dim with his passing. pic.twitter.com/ck2Lv6n4z3 — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 2, 2020

Wes Unseld is a former MVP, NBA champion and did it all for the Washington franchise — player, coach, executive — on his way to the @Hoophall. He was 74 #RIP — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 2, 2020

Wes Unseld was my first hero. The first basketball camp I attended was his camp at the age of 9. The memories and lessons stuck with me. When I became a GM it was surreal to be scouting on the road with him. He was a great player, but a better person. RIP Wes Unseld. pic.twitter.com/8WjI7tLTOW — Billy King (@bkdefend) June 2, 2020

RIP Wes Unseld. Man, this one hits hard. A great player. One of the toughest ever. A quiet man but one who made an impact. Wes, as Wizards/Bullets GM, often took blame to shield others. I can tell you how much respect I have for him. He is a legend. — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) June 2, 2020