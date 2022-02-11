Washington acquires Kristaps Porzingis

WASHINGTON D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have acquired forward-center Kristaps Porzingis (KRIS-taps Por-ZING-is) and a protected 2022 second-round pick from the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

“Kristaps is an All-Star player whose unique talents will fit well within our system and allow him to impact the game for us in multiple ways,” said Wizards President and General Manager Tommy Sheppard. “He will get a fresh start with our team and provide us with the opportunity to play multiple lineups that feature size, versatility and shooting ability.”

Porzingis (7-3, 240) is in his sixth NBA season with career averages of 18.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game in 320 games played (319 starts) with Dallas (2019-2022) and New York (2015-2018). In 34 games (all starts) with Dallas this season, Porzingis has compiled averages of 19.2 points, 7.7 rebounds and a career-high 2.0 assists per game, tallying nine double-doubles.

Porzingis was voted an All-Star during the 2017-18 campaign with the Knicks, where he averaged a career-high 22.7 points to go along with 6.6 rebounds per game. He was also an All-Rookie selection in 2015-16 and finished second in the 2016 Kia NBA Rookie of the Year voting behind Karl-Anthony Towns. The six-year pro has also earned Player of the Week honors on two occasions in his career (Eastern Conference POW, 10/30-11/5/17; Western Conference POW, 2/24-3/1/20).

The Liepaja, Latvia, native is the fastest player to record 500+ three-pointers and 500+ blocks in NBA history (247 games) and is one of five players in league history to record 4,000+ points, 1,500+ rebounds, 400+ three-pointers and 400+ blocks before his 25th birthday.

Porzingis was originally selected with the fourth overall pick in 2015 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks. Prior to his NBA areer, he played four seasons with Sevilla (Liga ACB) in Spain.

Bertans was in his third season in Washington, where he averaged 11.6 points and 3.3 rebounds per game in 145 games. He was originally acquired on July 6, 2019, from San Antonio in a three-team deal with the Spurs and Nets.

Dinwiddie played in 44 games (all starts) with Washington this season, averaging 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game. He was originally acquired by the Wizards in a five-team trade with Indiana, Los Angeles, Brooklyn and San Antonio on August 6, 2021.