Back home, Troy Brown Jr. leads Wizards into Summer League 2019

A year ago, an 18-year old Troy Brown Jr. arrived back home in Las Vegas eager to suit up for the Wizards for the first time. He was the youngest player taken in the 2018 NBA Draft, picked 15th overall by Washington only two weeks before his first Summer League action.

After spending much of the season going back and forth between the Wizards and G League affiliate Capital City Go-Go, Brown earned consistent rotation minutes the final two months of the season. In his final 15 games, Brown averaged 9.1 points and 5.2 rebounds in 27.5 minutes per game on 45.5% shooting and 35.0% from 3-point range.

Along with having dozens of teammates between both teams and acclimating to life as a rookie, his first year in the NBA was a learning experience. He sat back and observed how his teammates prepare, why they do what they do, and how he can improve every day. Outside of basketball, there were so many changes in his life: understanding his finances, paying rent, supporting his family, acclimating to a new city, and lots of other little things many people don’t realize.

Times have changed for the now 19-year old Brown, who has a full NBA season under his belt. Heading into his second season, Brown has now found his rhythm as a professional basketball player. Earning those consistent minutes and finding his footing in the NBA has allowed him to prioritize his life accordingly now that he knows he belongs.

The front office approached him shortly after the season about playing Summer League, which he was already preparing for. He’s been in the gym working out, getting better step-by-step, not rushing the process as he becomes the player he wants to be. Now, he enters this weekend back home in Las Vegas ready to dominate the competition and to serve as a leader for the team.

“I feel like this year, going into my second year, there’s just so much more confidence,” Brown explained in Las Vegas earlier this week. “I know what I’m capable of and I know what kind of player I am. At this point, it’s just about proving everybody wrong and just going out and playing my game and showing why I’m here. Being able to do that and to be a leader, that’s the two biggest things I’m here for. I definitely want to be there for those [younger] guys and make sure that they’re learning the stuff that I wasn’t able to get early on.”

Brown understands the importance of building a culture, and that’s a priority heading into this summer and next season. He’s been vocal in practice, taking on that leadership role the team needs him to be. Brown also set up the team dinner on Friday night before they head to the Washington Mystics-Las Vegas Aces WNBA game. He had his local barber Keith Littles come to his hotel room and invited his teammates and staff members to get haircuts ahead of the team’s opener on Saturday.

“It's the picking of the roster,” Brown said. “They did a really good job with the guys they brought into camp. All of the guys have the same trait that they just want to work hard and play hard. I feel like when you get a whole bunch of guys who are willing to sacrifice for each other in order to win games and are willing to do the little things, it meshes well.”

Brown has also told his Summer League teammates, some of which will join him on the Wizards this upcoming season, that he’s there for them with any questions they may have. Brown and rookies Rui Hachimura and Admiral Schofield already have strong bonds on and off the court.

“Ever since I met him,” Brown said specifically of Hachimura, “I told him that I went through it last year, just dealing with it mentally, and having road blocks and just being able to overcome obstacles. He knows I’m there for him, but just to see him out there himself, he just looks like he’s ready to take it on. We all got to be here for each other.

“In practice, I’m always trying to be hype and clap everybody up and be the loudest on the floor, and they [Hachimura and Schofield] match that energy. It’s definitely good to have that come across this program. Just looking at us now and trying to build a culture, and I think they’re going to be a huge part of it.”

On the court, Brown is hoping to prove to people that he’s one of the best young players in the league. He’ll have ample opportunities on the big stage to show how far he’s come in just one season. Best of all, he’ll be back home in Las Vegas in front of his family and friends, spending time with his loved ones and playing the game he loves.

“It’s definitely a fun experience, especially being at home,” Brown said. “Just being able to be here with the team and be a leader - on the court and off the court. Being able to show guys and tell them things that I didn’t know last year. Just being able to help out in any way has been helping me a lot grow as a person and carry into the season.”

The Wizards will open their Summer League slate against the Pelicans on Saturday night at 10:00 P.M. ET on ESPN.