A look back at the Wizards' and Mystics' "Together We Stand" Juneteenth march

On Friday, in celebration of Juneteenth and in protest of racial injustice across the country, Wizards and Mystics players, coaches and staff gathered outside Capital One Arena to rally and march peacefully with a crowd of supporters through the streets of D.C., across the National Mall, to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The event began with a player-led announcement across social media on Thursday, informing fans, followers and supporters of where and when to show up and support.

Tomorrow 11AM 6th & G Street, NW Rain or Shine

The players and coaches began their day at Black Lives Matter Plaza, taking in the newly developed site on 16th Street before heading to the arena.

Once at the arena, Bradley Beal and Natasha Cloud addressed the crowd, speaking on the importance of active participation in fighting injustice, the meaning and significance of Juneteenth and the symbolism behind the closed fist imagery displayed on the t-shirts worn by players, coaches and staff.

Then, the march began. The team led the crowd down 7th Street, Constitution Avenue, across the National Mall and to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. As they made their way across the city, word of the march made its way around the D.C. and greater basketball community.

