Ned Dishman
A look back at the Wizards' and Mystics' "Together We Stand" Juneteenth march
On Friday, in celebration of Juneteenth and in protest of racial injustice across the country, Wizards and Mystics players, coaches and staff gathered outside Capital One Arena to rally and march peacefully with a crowd of supporters through the streets of D.C., across the National Mall, to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.
The event began with a player-led announcement across social media on Thursday, informing fans, followers and supporters of where and when to show up and support.
The players and coaches began their day at Black Lives Matter Plaza, taking in the newly developed site on 16th Street before heading to the arena.
#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/4IwOVpnfyo— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 19, 2020
March with us.— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 19, 2020
We'll be heading down 7th St. NW, then Constitution Ave. and ending at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.#BlackLivesMatter | #TogetherWeStand pic.twitter.com/fRKzm81DER
What @T_Cloud4 said 11 AM. 6th & G NW.#TogetherDC #TogetherWeStand #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/rlPfyhdtkH— Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) June 19, 2020
Once at the arena, Bradley Beal and Natasha Cloud addressed the crowd, speaking on the importance of active participation in fighting injustice, the meaning and significance of Juneteenth and the symbolism behind the closed fist imagery displayed on the t-shirts worn by players, coaches and staff.
"We’re influential athletes whether we like it or not. We have a voice. We have a platform. This is just one of the ways we’re going to utilize it, with this march."#TogetherWeStand | https://t.co/5Z35W0AW4G pic.twitter.com/ldsEABXuzh— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 19, 2020
That’s my brotha speaking facts. Listen!!!! Yes he dribbles a basketball, but he’s soooooo much more. Pay attention https://t.co/gpJmkqQk0p— Chris Miller (@cmillsnbcs) June 19, 2020
Then, the march began. The team led the crowd down 7th Street, Constitution Avenue, across the National Mall and to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. As they made their way across the city, word of the march made its way around the D.C. and greater basketball community.
Our leaders.— Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 19, 2020
Our backcourt.
Our community.#TogetherWeStand | #NBAVoices pic.twitter.com/YWBsmqzskM
I love my DC sports family. @WashWizards @WashMystics#TogetherWeStand#BlackLivesMatter #Juneteenth https://t.co/i3MFhta0OJ— Obi-Sean Kenobi Doolittle (@whatwouldDOOdo) June 19, 2020
Powerful stuff from the @WashWizards & @WashMystics this morning and from @Chiney321 & @KendrickPerkins at the top of The Jump. #Juneteenth pic.twitter.com/cDCgyBlUtl— Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) June 19, 2020
#Wizards and #Mystics march from Capital One Arena to MLK Memorial! #BlackLivesMatter @wusa9 @WashWizards @WashMystics @WUSA9sports #HappyJuneteenth— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 19, 2020
For more: https://t.co/C6Di30tdS1 pic.twitter.com/kug0nTGvKX
“There’s power in unity.” Listen to Bradley Beal’s speech at the Wizards and Mystics “Together We Stand” march. @wslam (: @WashWizards) pic.twitter.com/uSrSBO0E9w— SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 19, 2020
Quite united in #DC – The District of Commitment – Proud of the @WashMystics @WashWizards players and our @MSE employees and executives – See photos here: https://t.co/j3I5PJdlkU— Ted Leonsis (@TedLeonsis) June 19, 2020
NEXT UP: