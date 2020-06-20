A look back at the Wizards' and Mystics' "Together We Stand" Juneteenth march

On Friday, in celebration of Juneteenth and in protest of racial injustice across the country, Wizards and Mystics players, coaches and staff gathered outside Capital One Arena to rally and march peacefully with a crowd of supporters through the streets of D.C., across the National Mall, to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.

The event began with a player-led announcement across social media on Thursday, informing fans, followers and supporters of where and when to show up and support.

The players and coaches began their day at Black Lives Matter Plaza, taking in the newly developed site on 16th Street before heading to the arena.

We'll be heading down 7th St. NW, then Constitution Ave. and ending at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial.#BlackLivesMatter | #TogetherWeStand pic.twitter.com/fRKzm81DER — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 19, 2020

Once at the arena, Bradley Beal and Natasha Cloud addressed the crowd, speaking on the importance of active participation in fighting injustice, the meaning and significance of Juneteenth and the symbolism behind the closed fist imagery displayed on the t-shirts worn by players, coaches and staff.

"We’re influential athletes whether we like it or not. We have a voice. We have a platform. This is just one of the ways we’re going to utilize it, with this march."#TogetherWeStand | https://t.co/5Z35W0AW4G pic.twitter.com/ldsEABXuzh — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) June 19, 2020

Then, the march began. The team led the crowd down 7th Street, Constitution Avenue, across the National Mall and to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial. As they made their way across the city, word of the march made its way around the D.C. and greater basketball community.

“There’s power in unity.” Listen to Bradley Beal’s speech at the Wizards and Mystics “Together We Stand” march. @wslam (: @WashWizards) pic.twitter.com/uSrSBO0E9w — SLAM (@SLAMonline) June 19, 2020