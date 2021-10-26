Saturday Night in the District presented by Capital One returns Oct. 30

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards will bring back “Saturday Night in the District” presented by Capital One on Saturday, October 30th when the team hosts the Boston Celtics at 5:00 p.m. The first 5,000 fans to arrive will receive a “DC” dad hat courtesy of Capital One.

The first-ever Wizards Style Showcase presented by Michelob ULTRA will tip-off “Saturday Night in the District” at 12:30 p.m. at Capital One Arena. Select Wizards players as well as local media personalities and the Wizards Dancers will walk the runway to show off their favorite fits.

HBO Max’s streetwear design contest “The Hype” winner, Justin Mensinger will join Wizards in-game arena host, Britt Waters to host the event. Wizards center Thomas Bryant will join Waters and Mensinger to provide post-runway interviews. DJ Heat will also be onsite to provide entertainment for fans in attendance.

The hour-long event will be open to guests who have purchased a ticket for that night’s game. Doors will open at 12:00 p.m. Michelob ULTRA will be available for spectators to purchase for just $5 throughout the event. Michelob ULTRA swag will also be given away throughout the Style Showcase. Wizards merchandise showcased in the event can be purchased at The Team store.

In celebration of Saturday Night in the District, fans will have the opportunity to enter to win two 200-level suite tickets to the game as well as attend an exclusive halftime Chalk Talk with retired NBA player and Wizards alumnus Harvey Grant that night. Fans can enter to win at this LINK. Deadline to enter is October 27th at 11:59:59 p.m. EDT.

A very limited number of specially priced tickets that include access to the Fashion Showcase and the Wizards vs. Celtics game will be available for purchase for $15 per ticket exclusively by visiting this LINK. There is a strict limit of two tickets per person for tickets purchased through this link.

Capital One cardholders will enjoy exclusive benefits at Saturday Night in the District games throughout the season. Cardholders will be able to use the Capital One Cardholder Entrance at Capital One Arena, as well as receive discounts on food and beverage, team merchandise and can also purchase discounted single game tickets. The Capital One Cardholder Entrance is located on the corner of 6th and F Street NW near the Media Entrance of Capital One Arena and is open 15 minutes early for every Wizards game.

Saturday Night in the District presented by Capital One, will feature enhanced benefits for cardholders on October 30, including the opportunity for the first 100 cardholders to shoot a postgame free throw on the Wizards court. For more information about cardholder benefits and to learn more about becoming a Capital One cardholder, please visit this LINK.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting this LINK or any local Ticketmaster outlet, including the Capital One Arena box office.