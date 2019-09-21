Rui Hachimura visits Ambassador Sugiyama at Japan Embassy in D.C.

It's been a non-stop summer for Wizards rookie Rui Hachimura, who went from being drafted in New York and into D.C. in June, Las Vegas for Summer League in July, and to Japan and China for the 2019 FIBA World Cup in August and September.

The Japanese forward arrived back in Washington, D.C. earlier this week for voluntary workouts and to get ready for his first NBA season. Since being drafted by the Wizards, Hachimura made it clear he hoped to connect with the Japanese community in the U.S. capital.

Hachimura accepted an invitation from Ambassador Shinsuke J. Sugiyama, the Japanese ambassador to the U.S., visiting his home in Washington on Friday.

Ambassador Sugiyama welcomed Hachimura into his gorgeous home, exchanging pleasantries and sitting down for tea. Hachimura presented the ambassador with a customized Sugiyama Wizards jersey, while Sugiyama and his wife, Yoko, gave Hachimura beautiful flowers. Ambassador Sugiyama offered his home and any assistance to help Hachimura feel comfortable and become a superstar basketball player.

"One thing that I can assure you is that this humble place is yours," Ambassador Sugiyama said to Hachimura. "At any time, you and everybody, have a free ticket to come over and dine with us."

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard, Monumental Basketball chief planning and operations officer Sashi Brown, Wizards assistant general manager Brett Greenberg, Monumental Basketball vice president of player engagement John Thompson III, and Monumental Sports and Entertainment president of business operations and chief commercial officer Jim Van Stone were among those present. Monumental Sports and Entertainment and the Wizards invited the ambassador and his family to the season's opener against the Rockets on October 30.