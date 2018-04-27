Otto Porter Jr. Injury Update

Washington, D.C. – Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. underwent a successful left lower leg fasciotomy for compartment syndrome earlier today.

The procedure was required after clinical examination confirmed the diagnosis of compartment syndrome (a critical increase in pressure resulting from an injury) and was necessary to prevent permanent damage to the muscles in the leg. It was performed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih at MedStar Health at Lafyatte Centre.

Porter will be out indefinitely.