WASHINGTON, DC -  APRIL 22: Otto Porter Jr. #22 of the Washington Wizards handles the ball against the Toronto Raptors in Game Four of Round One of the 2018 NBA Playoffs on April 22, 2018 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Otto Porter Jr. Injury Update

Posted: Apr 27, 2018

Washington, D.C. – Wizards forward Otto Porter Jr. underwent a successful left lower leg fasciotomy for compartment syndrome earlier today.

The procedure was required after clinical examination confirmed the diagnosis of compartment syndrome (a critical increase in pressure resulting from an injury) and was necessary to prevent permanent damage to the muscles in the leg. It was performed by Wizards Director of Medical Services and Orthopedist Dr. Wiemi Douoguih at MedStar Health at Lafyatte Centre.

Porter will be out indefinitely.

