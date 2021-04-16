Off The Bench: West Coast Wins, Wizards Ticket Information

On this week’s episode of the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast, we discuss the Wizards’ 4-2 road trip and how it sets up the remainder of the regular season. Then, Bill Hanni, Senior Vice President of Ticket Sales And Service for the Wizards, joins the podcast to talk about what fans needs to know about Capital One Arena allowing limited attendance starting on April 21.

TOPICS:

1:30 – The Wizards’ successful six-game road trip

4:30 – Storylines to watch in the final month of the regular season

12:29 – Welcoming limited fans back into Capital One Arena

14:47 – Giving tickets to frontline workers and first responders

16:25 – Health and safety measures for fans in attendance

19:44 – The planning and preparations for welcoming fans back