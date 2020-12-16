Off The Bench: Scott Brooks

This week, head coach Scott Brooks joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast for a preseason check-in. With training camp and the team’s first preseason game in the past, Brooks talked about the team’s first travel experience of the season, his impressions of the team during training camp, a player whose performance is flying under the radar, the league’s relaxed guidelines for coaching attire and more.

TOPICS:

1:25 – The team’s first travel experience under the league’s new protocols

3:04 – How he defines success in the preseason

4:47 – How he’s seen Russell Westbrook grow over his career

6:34 – The player that’s stood out to him the most during camp

8:35 – Raul Neto making winning basketball plays

9:50 – Dressing casual on the sideline

12:03 – Coaching under unusual circumstances this season

13:37 – First impressions of Deni Avdija and his shooting performance against Brooklyn

15:34 – What it will be like to frequently face teams twice in a row throughout the season