Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Ish Smith
This week, Wizards guard Ish Smith joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast, discussing his reaction to the verdicts in the case of George Floyd’s death, the team’s role as leaders in the community, his return to the court and much more.
TOPICS:
1:16 – His reaction to the guilty verdicts in the case of George Floyd’s death
2:32 – The responsibility NBA players have in their communities
5:20 – What he’s learned about this Wizards team throughout the season
7:08 – improving his game and tweaking his jumper while sidelined with a quad injury
11:39 – Comparing the team’s current hot streak to a similar run earlier in the season
13:40 – Playing with an athletic center like Daniel Gafford
16:35 – Seeing Russell Westbrook progress throughout his career
18:23 – The Wizards’ backcourt
20:55 – His relationship with basketball
22:52 – The Wizards’ upcoming matchup with the Warriors
Ish Smith on Russell Westbrook's development into one of the greatest point guards of all-time.— Wizards Podcast Network (@WashWizardsPN) April 21, 2021
LISTEN: https://t.co/VsUm5nfHH7 pic.twitter.com/YBoWdRgkmJ
NEXT UP: