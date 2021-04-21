Off The Bench: Ish Smith

This week, Wizards guard Ish Smith joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast, discussing his reaction to the verdicts in the case of George Floyd’s death, the team’s role as leaders in the community, his return to the court and much more.

TOPICS:

1:16 – His reaction to the guilty verdicts in the case of George Floyd’s death

2:32 – The responsibility NBA players have in their communities

5:20 – What he’s learned about this Wizards team throughout the season

7:08 – improving his game and tweaking his jumper while sidelined with a quad injury

11:39 – Comparing the team’s current hot streak to a similar run earlier in the season

13:40 – Playing with an athletic center like Daniel Gafford

16:35 – Seeing Russell Westbrook progress throughout his career

18:23 – The Wizards’ backcourt

20:55 – His relationship with basketball

22:52 – The Wizards’ upcoming matchup with the Warriors