Off The Bench: Chandler Hutchison

This week, newly acquired Wizards guard/forward Chandler Hutchison joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss his first week in Washington, learning from Russell Westbrook, his interests off the court and more.

TOPICS:

1:21 – Getting acclimated to his new team

2:21 – His debut with the Wizards

5:21 – Playing alongside Russell Westbrook

8:42 – Learning about D.C., getting used to his new city

10:16 – What he brings to the team on the court

13:27 – Hobbies and interests off the court

15:37 – Being reunited with Robin Lopez

17:16 – Fanhood and interest in other sports