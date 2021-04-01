Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Chandler Hutchison
This week, newly acquired Wizards guard/forward Chandler Hutchison joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss his first week in Washington, learning from Russell Westbrook, his interests off the court and more.
TOPICS:
1:21 – Getting acclimated to his new team
2:21 – His debut with the Wizards
5:21 – Playing alongside Russell Westbrook
8:42 – Learning about D.C., getting used to his new city
10:16 – What he brings to the team on the court
13:27 – Hobbies and interests off the court
15:37 – Being reunited with Robin Lopez
17:16 – Fanhood and interest in other sports
NEXT UP: