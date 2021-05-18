Off The Bench: Play-In Preview vs. Celtics, Special Guest Anthony Gill
This week, Wizards forward Anthony Gill joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss Washington’s second half resurgence, team chemistry, his journey to the NBA and more.
TOPICS:
1:05 – Bradley Beal’s performance against Charlotte
6:15 – Big games from veterans against the Hornets
10:00 – Previewing the team’s matchup with Boston
Interview with Anthony Gill
15:40 – Washington’s turnaround in the final weeks of the season
16:52 – His personal journey; filling his role on the team
18:47 – The Wizards’ mentality heading into the Play-In
23:24 – Westbrook and Beal as leaders and competitors
27:33 – Pregame workouts and competition
30:00 – Support from his family
NEXT UP: