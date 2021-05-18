Off The Bench: Play-In Preview vs. Celtics, Special Guest Anthony Gill

This week, Wizards forward Anthony Gill joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss Washington’s second half resurgence, team chemistry, his journey to the NBA and more.

TOPICS:

1:05 – Bradley Beal’s performance against Charlotte

6:15 – Big games from veterans against the Hornets

10:00 – Previewing the team’s matchup with Boston

Interview with Anthony Gill

15:40 – Washington’s turnaround in the final weeks of the season

16:52 – His personal journey; filling his role on the team

18:47 – The Wizards’ mentality heading into the Play-In

23:24 – Westbrook and Beal as leaders and competitors

27:33 – Pregame workouts and competition

30:00 – Support from his family