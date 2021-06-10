Indiana Pacers v Washington Wizards
WASHINGTON, DC -¬ MAY 3: Rui Hachimura #8 talks with Ish Smith #14 of the Washington Wizards before the game against the Indiana Pacers on May 3, 2021 at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC.
Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images

Off The Bench: Rui Hachimura and Ish Smith Exit Interviews

Posted: Jun 10, 2021

In the third episode of the Exit Interview series, Rui Hachimura and Ish Smith joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss the 2020-21 season, the importance of playoff experience, their plans for the offseason and more.

TOPICS:

1:12 – Rui Hachimura exit interview

5:37 – Ish Smith exit interview

Tags
Hachimura, Rui, Smith, Ish, Wizards, English

Related Content

Hachimura, Rui

Smith, Ish

Wizards

NEXT UP:
  • Facebook
  • Twitter