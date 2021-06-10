Ned Dishman/NBAE via Getty Images
Off The Bench: Rui Hachimura and Ish Smith Exit Interviews
In the third episode of the Exit Interview series, Rui Hachimura and Ish Smith joined the Wizards Podcast Network’s Off The Bench podcast to discuss the 2020-21 season, the importance of playoff experience, their plans for the offseason and more.
TOPICS:
1:12 – Rui Hachimura exit interview
5:37 – Ish Smith exit interview
Rui Hachimura on how playoff basketball was different.— Wizards Podcast Network (@WashWizardsPN) June 10, 2021
LISTEN: https://t.co/B4ejRDlecR pic.twitter.com/glMiibq2Y9
