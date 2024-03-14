Wizards Sign Vukcevic

The Wizards selected Vukcevic (7-0, 225 lbs.) with the 42nd overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft. He has spent this season with KK Partizan Belgrade of the Adriatic League (Liga ABA), averaging 7.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in 30 games while shooting .540 from the field and .432 from three-point range. The 21-year-old played with Washington in the 2023 NBA Summer League, averaging 11.8 points and 6.5 rebounds in four games.