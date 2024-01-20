Wizards Sign Trey Jemison to 10-Day Contract

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed center Trey Jemison to a 10-day contract.

Jemison (6-10, 260) has appeared in 24 total games with the Birmingham Squadron of the NBA G League this season, averaging 11.2 points, 11.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.6 blocks. Jemison has tallied 12 double-doubles on the season and has notched double-digit rebounds in 17 games, including in 10 of his last 11 games.