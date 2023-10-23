Wizards Sign John Butler Jr. To Two-Way Contract

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed center John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract. Butler Jr. fills the third, and final, two-way spot for Washington (teams are now able to carry up to three two-way players on the roster).

Butler Jr. (7-0, 190 lbs.) played in 19 games on a two-way deal with Portland in 2022-23, averaging 2.4 points per game. Butler Jr. also averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game in six games with the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League.