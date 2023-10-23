Wizards Sign John Butler Jr. To Two-Way Contract

WASHINGTON, DC – The Washington Wizards announced today that they have signed center John Butler Jr. to a two-way contract. Butler Jr. fills the third, and final, two-way spot for Washington (teams are now able to carry up to three two-way players on the roster).
Butler Jr. (7-0, 190 lbs.) played in 19 games on a two-way deal with Portland in 2022-23, averaging 2.4 points per game. Butler Jr. also averaged 8.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.2 blocks per game in six games with the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League.
The 20-year-old spent one season at Florida State, appearing in 31 games for the Seminoles and averaging 5.9 points and 3.2 rebounds per game. Butler Jr. then went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft before signing a contract with the New Orleans Pelicans that was converted to a two-way deal. The South Carolina native played in 2022 NBA Summer League and spent training camp with the Pelicans before joining the Trail Blazers.