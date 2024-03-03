Wizards Sign Champagnie to Two-Way Contract/Sign Hampton to 10-Day Contract

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced today the signings of guard-forward Justin Champagnie to a two-way contract and guard R.J. Hampton to a 10-day contract.

Champagnie, who signed a 10-day contract with Washington on Feb. 22, has averaged 3.7 points per game in three appearances with the team. In his lone game with the Capital City Go-Go, the NBA G League affiliate of the Wizards, on Feb. 26, he scored 29 points on 7-10 shooting from three-point range while adding seven rebounds and three assists. The Pittsburgh product is averaging 22.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 2.3 steals per game in 35 NBA G League games this season between Capital City and Sioux Falls.