Wizards Schedule Update

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards announced their two additional regular season games today. The team will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena and will travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network, with radio information listed below. Fans can get more information on individual game tickets by visiting WashingtonWizards.com/Tickets or calling 202.661.5050.