Wizards Schedule Update

November 29, 20239:26 AM EST

WASHINGTON, D.C.  – The Washington Wizards announced their two additional regular season games today.  The team will host the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, Dec. 6, at 7:00 p.m. at Capital One Arena and will travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Friday, Dec. 8, at 7:30 p.m.  Both games will be broadcast on Monumental Sports Network, with radio information listed below.  Fans can get more information on individual game tickets by visiting WashingtonWizards.com/Tickets or calling 202.661.5050.

WASHINGTON WIZARDS ADDITIONAL REGULAR SEASON GAMES
Wednesday, Dec. 6vs. Philadelphia7:00 p.m. Capital One ArenaMNMT/106.7 FM
Friday, Dec. 8at Brooklyn7:30 p.m. Barclays CenterMNMT/980 AM

