Wizards & Robinhood Partner to Hold Second Annual Tree Planting Event

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation in partnership with Robinhood Markets, Inc., are teaming up with Casey Trees to continue to recognize and highlight the team’s Boundary Stones campaign. The Wizards will host their second annual tree planting event on Thursday, March 7, from 8:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. to emphasize the lasting impact Benjamin Banneker had on the District and throughout the DMV area.

The 40 new trees at Benjamin Banneker Recreation Center will represent the 40 stone markers that Andrew Ellicott and a team of surveyors, including Banneker, placed to line the original boundary of Washington, D.C. The stone markers were placed in 1791, following the passing of the Resident Act which allowed President George Washington to locate a 10 x 10-mile diamond plat of land donated from Maryland and Virginia along the Potomac River to form the new Nation’s Capital.

To spotlight those who have made a lasting impact throughout the DMV and celebrate the event, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation will present a $15,000 check to Casey Trees to continue to restore, enhance, and protect the tree canopy around the Nation’s Capital.