Wizards Reflect on 2023 Season of Giving

Washington, D.C. – The Washington Wizards concluded the 2023 Season of Giving by reflecting on the extensive initiatives and outreach led by players, coaches and staff throughout the DMV this holiday season, reconfirming their commitment to make lasting impacts on the lives of residents throughout the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area.

Highlights of the Wizards’ 2023 Season of Giving:

To tip off the Season of Giving, Monumental Basketball and The Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation, along with athletes and staff from the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go, and Wizards District Gaming partnered to host Thankful Meals presented by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday. Thankful Meals is a community outreach effort to serve residents in Wards 7 and 8. In addition to coaches and executives, the following players were in attendance to help distribute hot meals and goods:

Kyle Kuzma (Washington Wizards)

Tyus and Carrie Jones (Washington Wizards)

Daniel and DaShaundra Gafford (Washington Wizards)

Anthony and Jenna Gill (Washington Wizards)

Bilal Coulibaly (Washington Wizards)

Jared Butler (Washington Wizards)

Eugene Omoruyi (Washington Wizards)

Natasha Cloud (Washington Mystics)

Tianna Hawkins (Washington Mystics)

Justin “Just Awkward” Howell (Wizards District Gaming)

On December 12, Wizards players, coaches and staff made surprise visits to Washington Hospital Center, MedStar National Rehabilitation Hospital and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Ward 8 to spread holiday cheer. Players and members of the organization visited with patients and students to distribute gifts courtesy of Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation.

Kyle Kuzma and the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation hosted the Golden Ticket Christmas event on December 14. Kuzma provided over 10,000 essential goods, clothes, and toys to families in need throughout the Ward 6 community in Washington, D.C. Kuzma also distributed 10,000 essential goods in Flint, Michigan.

Daniel Gafford also spread holiday cheer in Southeast D.C. with Boone Elementary School students and their families. Gafford hosted a holiday party that included a hot meal, crafts, a DJ, a barber/braider, and other fun activities. All students received a new winter coat and other basic need items.

Anthony Gill hosted a holiday dinner in partnership with Peace for D.C. for D.C. families. The event included cookie decorating and a gift exchange.

As part of MSE Foundation’s Family-to-Family holiday event, Anthony & Jenna Gill, Danilo & Elenora Gallinari, Corey & Jenn Kispert, Tyus & Carrie Jones, Johnny Davis & Jess Bruchs, members of the Wizards coaching staff, the Capital City Go-Go and members of the Monumental Basketball staff all adopted families and fulfilled their holiday wish lists.

To close out the Season of Giving, the NBA announced today that Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma was named the winner of the NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award for the month of November. Kuzma was recognized for his charitable efforts throughout the month that included partnering with Monumental Basketball to host the Thankful Meals community outreach and his support for incarcerated mothers and their families in his hometown of Flint, Michigan. For more information on Kuzma’s charitable efforts throughout the month, click here.

Kuzma will receive the David Robinson trophy and the NBA will donate $10,000 to the Kyle Kuzma Family Foundation (KKFF), a non-profit dedicated to making an impact in the lives of single mothers and their children. The NBA Cares Bob Lanier Community Assist Award recognizes a player monthly for their work in the community.