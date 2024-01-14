Wizards Acquire Bagley III, Livers From Detroit

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards have acquired forward/center Marvin Bagley III and forward Isaiah Livers along with second round draft picks in 2025 and 2026 from the Detroit Pistons in exchange for forward Danilo Gallinari and forward/center Mike Muscala.

“Marvin and Isaiah are young players with positional size, high character and a competitive nature who will have the opportunity to further their development within our system and build on the positives we’ve seen from them,” said Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins. “We are excited to welcome them while also adding draft picks, allowing us to enhance our current roster and continue to position ourselves for the future.”

Bagley III (6-11, 235) holds career averages of 12.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting .512 from the floor in 234 games between Detroit and Sacramento. He has posted 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting .591 in 26 games (10 starts) with the Pistons this season. Bagley III was selected second overall by the Kings in the 2018 NBA Draft and went on to earn 2018-19 All-Rookie First Team honors after averaging 14.9 points and 7.6 rebounds in his first season. He was acquired by the Pistons via trade on Feb. 10, 2022.

Livers (6-7, 230) has compiled career averages of 6.2 points and 2.6 rebounds in 94 games with the Pistons. He has averaged 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds in 23 games (six starts) this season. Livers was selected 42nd overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA Draft.

Gallinari and Muscala were both acquired by the Wizards from Boston in a three-team trade that sent center Kristaps Porzingis to the Celtics on July 23, 2023. Gallinari averaged 7.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 26 games while Muscala averaged 4.0 points and 3.1 rebounds in 24 games.