Recap: Wizards lose 147-106 to Thunder in OKC

On the second night of their road back-to-back, the Washington Wizards couldn't keep pace with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Final score: Thunder 147, Wizards 106.

Kyle Kuzma scored the first points of the game on a nifty floater, but after that, the first half was all Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander started this game on a tear, using his crafty handle and change of pace to get to the rim. He notched 14 first-quarter points and helped the Thunder pour in 41 in the opening period. When Gilgeous-Alexander wasn't putting the ball in the hoop, he was helping create good looks across the board. The Thunder couldn't miss, shooting 6-of-6 from deep in the opening quarter.

In the second quarter, the power was transferred to Chet Holmgren. The rookie center was running in transition and popping out behind the 3-point line. He matched Gilgeous-Alexander's 14 first-quarter points with 14 second-quarter points of his own.

For the Wizards, bench production was the story of the first half. Jordan Poole got the party started, making an immediate impact upon checking into the game. He was attacking the hoop, drawing fouls, shooting the rock confidently, and kicking to open shooters. In 13 minutes, he scored 14 points and dished out three assists. Corey Kispert was right with Poole off the bench, lighting it up from deep and finishing through contact at the rim. He scored 13 points in the second quarter, bringing his first-half total to 19 on 6-of-10 shooting from the field and 3-of-6 shooting from deep.

Despite big halves from Poole and Kispert, the Thunder's offense was too much to be matched. They took an 80-57 lead into the break behind 73% shooting from the field and 71% shooting from deep. It was just one of those halves for the Thunder. They couldn't and wouldn't miss. The Wizards continued to fight hard in the second half, but the Thunder's hot offensive night never stopped.

Poole led the way for the Wizards with 21 points in 22 minutes off the bench. Kispert was right behind him with 20 points. Marvin Bagley III notched a 15-point, 14-rebound double-double in just 21 minutes.