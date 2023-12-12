Recap: Wizards lose 146-101 to Sixers in Philly

The Washington Wizards were unable to overcome a slow start in Philadelphia on Monday evening. Final score: Sixers 146, Wizards 101.

The first three minutes of this game set the tone for the final 45. The Sixers had one of those starts that every team hopes to have. They were simply making everything. Tyrese Maxey got the party started with back-to-back threes. On the next possession, Tobias Harris joined in on the fun with a three of his own. And then, one more time, Maxey knocked down a triple. The Sixers had a 12-0 lead after their first four possessions of the game.

The Wizards got their offense back on track after the slow start and played the Sixers nearly even for the remainder of the quarter. The problem was the Sixers still couldn't miss. After the first period, the Sixers were up 43-27 and had converted on nine of their 15 threes. For the following three quarters, their lead would remain in double digits.

Joel Embiid and Maxey led the way for Philly, dropping a combined 58 points. Kyle Kuzma was once again the leader of the Wizards' offense, scoring 21 points on 9-of-17 shooting from the field to go along with nine boards and one assist in 27 minutes. Rookie wing Bilal Coulibaly accounted for 13 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.