Recap: Wizards lose 140-101 to Cavaliers in first of two battles in Cleveland

Despite a hot-shooting start to the game, the Washington Wizards weren't able to keep up with the Cleveland Cavaliers as time wore on in the first of their two-game stint. Final score: Cavaliers 140, Wizards 101.

For the entirety of the first half, 3-point shooting was the main story. Not even four and a half minutes into the game, these two teams had combined for 32 points and were 13-of-19 shooting from the field and 6-of-8 shooting from deep. At that point, the Cavs were yet to miss from three. As the first half continued, Cleveland kept the rain coming.

After a couple of big threes from Donovan Mitchell in the final moments before halftime, the Cavs jumped out to their biggest lead of the game, leading 70-58. The Wizards shot 8-of-19 from deep in the first half, which is typically really good, but it was no match for the Cavs' 13-of-21 mark from deep. Max Strus led the way with 21 points at the break on 8-of-10 shooting from the field and 5-of-5 shooting from 3-point territory.

The energy shifted even more in the Cavs' direction in the second half thanks to a huge 12 minutes from Jarrett Allen. He had a solid first half but was the X factor in the third quarter, where he dropped 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting from the field and hauled in 10 boards. His presence in the paint and activity on the glass helped the Cavs build a 101-75 lead after three quarters, making the final frame academic.

Allen finished the game with 17 points, 19 boards, seven assists, and two blocks. The Cavs shot 20-of-42 (47.6%) from beyond the arc. As for the Wizards, Kyle Kuzma scored a team-high 16 points on 7-of-12 shooting from the field. Daniel Gafford, Mike Muscala, and Corey Kispert all joined him in double figures.