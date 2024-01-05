Preview: Wizards meet Cavaliers in Cleveland for second of two-game stint

The Washington Wizards (6-27) are set to match up with the Cleveland Cavaliers (19-15) for the second time in three days. Here's everything you need to know.

For a look at a collaboration between myself and cavs.com writer Matthew Gold, check out this article.

WHERE: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse (Cleveland, OH)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network 2

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Landry Shamet (left hamstring soreness -- questionable)

CAVALIERS:

Darius Garland (jaw; fracture -- out)

Ty Jerome (right ankle sprain -- out)

Evan Mobley (left knee surgery -- out)

3-POINT SHOOTING

On Wednesday night, the Cavaliers controlled two key areas of the game: 3-point shooting and rebounding (more on this one soon).

Both teams were on fire from behind the arc to start the game, but the Cavs never cooled off. Max Strus was cooking, knocking down 6-of-8 threes and pouring in a game-high 24 points in 28 minutes. As a team, the Cavs finished the night with 20 made threes on 42 attempts (47.6%). Making that many threes on that high of a percentage will result in a win almost every time.

In Friday's rematch, the Wizards will have to stay attached to shooters, help the helper, and match up quickly in transition.

TEAM REBOUNDING

Rebounding was the other key to Wednesday's game. The Cavs out-rebounded the Wizards 62-36 and hauled in 18 offensive boards. Jarrett Allen was the catalyst behind their rebounding success, tallying 19 rebounds (seven offensive) in 29 minutes.

The Wizards bigs will have to focus on keeping Allen at bay, but in order to have a bounce-back night on the glass, all five guys on the floor will have to play a part. When a shot goes up, every Wizard has to find the nearest Cavalier and get a body on them.

Expect this to be a major area of focus for Washington on Friday night. Fans will likely see the guards, wings, and bigs all getting in the mix on the defensive glass, doing what they can to limit Allen and Co.

KYLE KUZMA TAKING CHARGE

Kyle Kuzma has been arguably the best and most consistent Wizard this season. He's averaging career-highs across the board and has shown up for his teammates in the biggest moments. He has the chance to do the same thing on Friday night in Cleveland.

It's never easy to play the same team twice in a row on their home court. It's the closest thing to a playoff feeling that players get in the regular season. Thankfully, Kuzma is used to this type of game and this is a matchup he can exploit.

Kuzma's length and versatility posed an issue for the Cavs on Wednesday night in his 23 minutes. He scored 16 points on an efficient 7-of-12 shooting from the field. He was getting to his spots with ease and finishing the opportunities in front of him.