Preview: Wizards host Warriors in the DMV

The Washington Wizards (9-48) are set to host Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors (29-27) on Tuesday night at Capital One Arena. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Deni Avdija (left heel contusion -- questionable)

Bilal Coulibaly (right pelvis; pelvic contusion -- out)

Corey Kispert (non-COVID illness -- questionable)

Isaiah Livers (right hip; joint capsule inflammation -- out)

Landry Shamet (neck strain -- questionable)

WARRIORS:

Gui Santos (right knee inflammation -- out)

ON-BALL JORDAN POOLE

Whether it's playing off-ball in the starting lineup or on-ball off the bench, the Wizards have been experimenting with different roles for new guard Jordan Poole this season, and it looks like something has been unlocked in the last few games -- something to keep an eye on down the stretch.

Since moving to the bench, Poole has been able to play with the ball in his hands more when he checks into the game. This allows him to initiate pick-and-rolls, read the defense from the top of the key, see the entire floor, and let him do what he does best: get creative.

On Sunday evening (his third game in this role), Poole exploded for a season-high 31 points on an efficient 11-of-21 shooting from the field to go along with five rebounds and five assists. It was the most confident and comfortable Poole has looked in a Wizards jersey, and he had the home crowd rocking every time he splashed home a jumper.

It's safe to expect Poole to play in this same role once again on Tuesday night against the Warriors, so keep an eye on him as soon as he checks into the ball game. If the Wizards can find ways to get the ball in his hands early in the shot clock, they'll be in a position to succeed.

DEFENDING THE 3-POINT LINE

Ever since Steph Curry became Steph Curry and Klay Thompson became Klay Thompson, the Golden State Warriors have been one of the most deadly teams in the league from 3-point range. For over a decade, they've been making it rain night in and night out. Even as they get older, they continue to knock down deep shots at a prolific rate.

This season, the Warriors are third in 3-point attempts per game (39.7) and third in 3-point makes per game (15). To no surprise, Curry and Thompson make up a large portion of those numbers. Curry is shooting 11.9 threes per game and is knocking them down at a 41.4% clip. Thompson is shooting 8.7 threes per game and hitting them at a 37.2% clip. The combination of those two guys makes defending the 3-point line incredibly difficult but an absolute necessity.

KYLE KUZMA GETTING DOWNHILL

On Sunday night against the Cavaliers, Kyle Kuzma came out with a clear goal: Attack the rim. Over and over again, he put the ball on the deck and used his footwork, size, and dribble moves to get to the cup and finish. He made his first five shots of the game and it helped set the tone for the rest of the night, leading to one of the Wizards' most complete games of the season.