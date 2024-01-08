Preview: Wizards host Thunder in The District

The Washington Wizards (6-29) are set to host the Oklahoma City Thunder (23-11) for a Monday night battle in The District. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Landry Shamet (left hamstring soreness -- available)

Delon Wright (left quadriceps contusion -- available)

THUNDER:

Davis Bertans (illness -- out)

DEFENDING SHAI GILGEOUS-ALEXANDER

Oklahoma City has consistently been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. They have the third-best net rating in the league (7.6) and are currently sitting at third in the Western Conference standings. Their talent runs deep but make no mistake: Everything starts with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Coming on the heels of an All-NBA First Team selection, Gilgeous-Alexander has taken another leap forward this season. He's averaging 31.5 points per game on 54.7% shooting from the field while adding 6.4 assists, six rebounds, and a league-leading 2.4 steals. The 25-year-old guard is poised for another All-NBA First Team selection and will certainly be in the running for the MVP award.

It'll be fascinating to see how Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. game plans for Gilgeous-Alexander. Will he utilize Deni Avdija's length and strength as the primary defender? Or will he go with speed, quickness, and veteran IQ in Tyus Jones? Will rookie Bilal Coulibaly get a chance to play the role of disruptor? Regardless, it'll take a team effort to keep Gilgeous-Alexander in check.

PROTECTING THE ROCK

While the Thunder have one of the best offenses in the league, their scrappy defense gives opponents zero time to take a breath. Whether it's Gilgeous-Alexander jumping the passing lanes, Luguentz Dort applying on-ball pressure, or Chet Holmgren swatting shots at the rim, the Thunder are relentless on that end of the court. They're third in steals per game (8.3) and first in blocks per game (6.5).

That means protecting the rock and valuing possessions will be critical for the Wizards. They'll need to be sharp with passes, dribble with purpose, and finish strong around the rim.

TURNING DEFENSE INTO OFFENSE

On Saturday night against the Knicks, the Wizards' offense stalled a bit when forced to play in the halfcourt. A big part of that was due to the Knicks' stout defense, but the Wizards will likely encounter that same issue tonight when going up against the disciplined Thunder, who are seventh in defensive rating (111.7).

The key to overcoming a stingy half-court defense is not letting them get set. That means forcing missed shots on the other end and running in transition. This is where the Wizards found success on Saturday night, allowing them to climb their way back into the game after falling behind early.