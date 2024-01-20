Preview: Wizards host Spurs for Saturday night meeting in D.C.

It's officially time for the second annual Basketball Day in the DMV, presented by CarMax. This year, the Washington Wizards (7-33) will host the San Antonio Spurs (7-34) in a Saturday night showdown. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Daniel Gafford (head; concussion -- questionable)

SPURS:

TBD

BILAL COULIBALY AND VICTOR WEMBANYAMA

Whenever two former teammates have their first chance to meet up at the highest level, it's always a good time. On Saturday in D.C., that will be the case for Victor Wembanyama and Bilal Coulibaly, former Metropolitans 92 teammates in France.

After a promising season overseas, Wembanyama was selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by the San Antonio Spurs, with Coulibaly being taken just six picks later.

"I can't wait," said Coulibaly with a smile. "As kids, we were always talking about the NBA and everything, so now we get to play against each other. It's going to be fun. We're going to trash talk a little bit for sure."

With Wembanyama playing more of a hybrid forward-center position and Coulibaly playing on the wing, you might not see these guys guarding one another too many times throughout the night. But if either one gets isolated against the other, expect fireworks.

DENI AVDIJA'S SCORING

Deni Avdija's evolution as an offensive weapon has been exciting for Wizards fans to watch this season. He's getting more comfortable with seemingly every facet of his offensive game, and the numbers are backing it up.

On the season, Avdija is averaging career highs in points (12.3), field goal percentage (49.7%), 3-point percentage (35.2%), free-throw percentage (76.3%), and assists (3.9). He's also currently on the longest streak of double-digit scoring games in his NBA career.

Avdija has scored in double digits in seven consecutive games (his previous longest streak was six games). Over those seven games, he's averaged 16.3 points on 54.2% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from deep to go along with 6.9 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Keep an eye on how confident Avdija looks with the ball in his hands. He's currently playing the best basketball of his young career.

MARVIN BAGLEY III REPEATING SUCCESS

On Thursday night in Madison Square Garden, Marvin Bagley III made a big statement in his Wizards debut. With Daniel Gafford sidelined due to injury (concussion), Bagley started at center and played a team-high 39 minutes. He scored 20 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field to go along with 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and three blocks.