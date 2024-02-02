Preview: Wizards host Heat on Friday night in D.C.

The Washington Wizards (9-38) are set to host the Miami Heat (25-23) in The District for the second of their four-game homestand. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Isaiah Livers (right hip; joint capsule inflammation -- out)

Landry Shamet (non-COVID illness -- questionable)

Jordan Poole (non-COVID illness -- questionable)

Marvin Bagley III (low back contusion -- questionable)

HEAT:

Duncan Robinson (concussion protocol -- out)

Dru Smith (right knee; surgery -- out)

THE NEW-LOOK HEAT

The last time the Heat and Wizards played was way back on November 3. A lot has happened since then, including the Heat making a massive trade with the Charlotte Hornets to acquire combo guard Terry Rozier.

Rozier gives the Heat something they were missing before: A dynamic backcourt partner for Tyler Herro on both ends of the floor. He adds creation, tough-shot making, defense, and the ability to play both on and off the ball. The one-two punch of Rozier and Herro mixed with the Heat's two best players (Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo) make them a nightmare to guard.

Wizards fans haven't seen this new version of the Heat up close and personal yet. It will be fascinating to see how interim head coach Brian Keefe schemes to defend their new backcourt.

DEFENDING WITHOUT FOULING

One of the reasons the Heat are consistently so solid is they make it difficult for their opponents to defend without fouling. So far this season, they're tied for third in the league in free-throw rate, scoring 17.4% of their points from the charity stripe.

While the entire team has a knack for getting to the line, Butler has long been one of the best players in the league at that particular skill. He uses his strength and physicality to get to his spots and then uses a unique combination of footwork and pump fakes to get his defender in the air. And if the defender jumps, it's over.

In order for the Wizards to keep the Heat's offense at bay, they'll have to keep Butler and Co. off the foul line. That means they need to play disciplined defense, keep their hands out of the cookie jar, and not fall for pump fakes. Easier said than done.

KYLE KUZMA TAKING CONTROL

Jordan Poole was a late scratch (illness) in the Wizards' loss on Wednesday to the Los Angeles Clippers. With him sidelined, it was up to Kyle Kuzma to carry the load offensively, and he was up for the challenge. In the first half, he was getting any shot he wanted. Whether it was driving to the rack, taking his defender into the post, leaking in transition, or spotting up for jumpers, Kuzma had it going. He dropped 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field in the opening half.