Preview: Wizards host Cavaliers in Sunday evening showdown

The Washington Wizards (9-47) will be back home for the first time since the All-Star break when the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-19) come to town. Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

WHEN: 6:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Deni Avdija (left heel contusion -- questionable)

Isaiah Livers (right hip; joint capsule inflammation)

CAVALIERS:

Ty Jerome (right ankle surgery -- out)

Donovan Mitchell (illness -- probable)

ATTACKING RIGHT AWAY

The Cavaliers hadn't often found themselves in the national discourse this season. They're not widely thought of as one of the best teams in the league, or one of the teams with legitimate championship hopes, but they're quietly the hottest team in the league. They're 18-4 in their last 22 games and currently sit in second place in the Eastern Conference standings.

One of the main points of emphasis for the Wizards on Sunday night will be to put the pressure on right away. They need to throw the metaphorical first punch. If the Cavs are allowed to get hot early and set the tone, they'll be able to take control early.

There are a lot of ways the Wizards can seize control early on. For starters, they can knock down shots, get to the free-throw line, and defend without fouling. The best way, though, is to get out and run in transition.

DEFENSE TO OFFENSE

Running in transition is one of the areas the Wizards are best at. They're second in the league in fast break points per game (17.8) and fourth in points off turnovers (18). The good news is this is an area the Cavaliers have struggled to defend over the course of the season. They're 22nd in opponents points off turnovers, allowing 17 per game.

Bilal Coulibaly and Kyle Kuzma are two of the leading forces in transition play for the Wizards. Their combination of length and athleticism allows them to jump passing lanes and force turnovers. Then, when they catch the ball in the open court, it's over.

MARVIN BAGLEY III CLEANING THE GLASS

Since joining the Wizards, Marvin Bagley III has been one of the best offensive rebounders in the league. He has lethal bounce on his second jump. He has fantastic instincts around the rim. Above all, he never gives up on a loose ball. In his 13 games as a Wizard, Bagley is averaging 4.5 offensive rebounds per game despite only averaging 23 minutes of playing time. Per 36 minutes, he's grabbing seven (seven!) offensive rebounds.