Preview: Wizards head to New York City for battle with Knicks

The Washington Wizards (7-32) are in The Big Apple set for their matchup with Jalen Brunson, Julius Randle, and the New York Knicks (24-17). Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: Madison Square Garden (New York City, NY)

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network 2

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

Daniel Gafford (head; concussion -- out)

KNICKS:

TBD

THE NEW GUYS

On Sunday, January 14, the Wizards acquired Marvin Bagley III and Isaiah Livers via trade from the Detroit Pistons. Now that all of the administrative details are sorted out and both guys have a team practice under their legs, they'll be active and set to make their Wizards debut in New York City.

With Daniel Gafford out of the lineup due to injury, it's fair to assume Bagley will get some good run against a Knicks team that thrives down low. As for Livers, it'll be fascinating to see how he fits into the fold with the rest of Washington's wings.

Typically, after a trade, the new guys are brought into the mix slowly. They have to learn the playbook, learn their teammates, and gain an overall familiarity with their new club. Keep an eye on how Bagley and Livers do tonight if they touch the court. Both guys are excited about their new opportunity with the Wizards.

PLAYING WITH PACE

It's been well-documented that the Wizards are at their best when they play with pace. Whether it's Deni Avdija grabbing rebounds and pushing in transition, Kyle Kuzma attacking the cup as soon as he touches the ball, or Jordan Poole playing in the open court, the Wizards love to play fast. They're currently sitting atop the league in pace (103.35).

As for the Knicks, they're on the other end of the spectrum. They play at the fourth-slowest pace in the league (98.04) and thrive when they're using methodical actions in the half-court.

On Thursday night, the pace will be even more of a focus than normal. The Knicks are on their second night of a back-to-back and the Wizards are coming off two days of rest. Expect the Knicks to slow things down as much as possible and the Wizards to do the opposite.

CONTAINING BRUNSON AND RANDLE

The last time the Knicks and Wizards squared off, Brunson and Randle were the two biggest difference makers. Brunson scored 33 points on 10-of-18 shooting from the field and dished out eight assists. Randle poured in 39 points on 13-of-23 shooting from the field to go along with seven rebounds and five assists.

Containing those two guys will be key for Washington tonight, but that's easier said than done. Brunson and Randle are a handful for every team in the league. There's a reason they're both looking at potential All-Star appearances in 2024.