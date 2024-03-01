Preview: Wizards face Clippers in second leg of Los Angeles back-to-back

Just 24 hours after a tough overtime loss to the Lakers, the Washington Wizards (9-50) are ready to get back in action against the Los Angeles Clippers (37-20). Here's everything you need to know.

WHERE: crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles, CA)

WHEN: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network 2

RADIO: Team 980 & The Wizards App

INJURY REPORT:

WIZARDS:

TBD

CLIPPERS:

Paul George (left knee; meniscus irritation -- questionable)

Ivica Zubac (illness -- questionable)

DEFENDING KAWHI LEONARD

Spearheaded by the talented big three of Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and James Harden, the Clippers have one of the deepest rosters in the NBA. While their depth is one of their biggest strengths, make no mistake about it: This team starts and ends with Leonard.

After a few injury-riddled seasons, Leonard has been healthy and dominant this season, providing the Clippers with Championship hopes. He continues to look better and better as the season wears on. In February, Leonard played in 10 of the Clippers' 11 games and was utterly sensational in all 10, averaging 24.1 points on .539/.462/.907 shooting splits to go along with 5.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Leonard has cemented himself as one of the toughest players in the league to stop. His strength, skill, and versatility make him a nightmare for opponents. The key isn't stopping Leonard -- that's nearly impossible. The key is just doing your best to contain him. Can the Wizards force him into inefficient looks? Can they pressure him and get the ball out of his hands?

Look to Deni Avdija and Kyle Kuzma to shoulder most of the defensive load on Leonard.

JORDAN POOLE'S RHYTHM

Since shifting to a bench role, Jordan Poole has been able to take advantage of more possessions where the ball is in his hands and he's the primary creator. In that role, he's thrived, averaging over 23 points and four assists in five games. He capped off that five-game stretch with a season-high 34 points on 13-of-26 shooting from the field to go along with seven assists and three rebounds.

Poole is playing his best and most confident basketball of the season. Keep an eye on him as soon as he checks into the ball game on Friday night.

COREY KISPERT'S BAG

Corey Kispert is another Wizards guard who's been excelling lately. On Thursday night against the Lakers, he put up a 20-point, six-assist, six-rebound performance, marking his third-straight 20-point game. That marked the first time in his career that he's scored 20+ points in three straight games.

What's been most impressive about Kispert is how he's dug deep into his bag, pulled out his newest, shiniest tools, and used them to create scoring opportunities from everywhere on the court -- not just beyond the 3-point line. He's attacking the rack, taking defenders off the dribble, knocking down floaters, and finishing strong at the rim. He's turning into a complete offensive weapon, not just a knockdown shooter. On Thursday night against the Lakers, he went 6-of-8 on 2-point field goals.