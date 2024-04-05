Preview: Wizards close out homestand with Trail Blazers

By Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd)

The Washington Wizards (15-62) are back at Capital One Arena on Friday night to close out a six-game home stand against the Portland Trail Blazers (20-56) in their penultimate home game of the 2023-24 season. Here is everything you need to know:

Where: Capital One Arena (Washington, D.C.)

When: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: Monumental Sports Network 2

Radio: Team 980 & The Wizards App

Injury Report:

WIZARDS:

Deni Avdija (migraine – questionable)

Kyle Kuzma (right ankle sprain – out)

Richaun Holmes (left toe contusion – questionable)

Johnny Davis (left ankle sprain – questionable)

Bilal Coulibaly (right wrist fracture – out)

Tyus Jones (lumbosacral sprain – out)

Landry Shamet (left calf strain – out)

Isaiah Livers (right hip joint capsule inflammation – out)

Marvin Bagley III (right knee sprain – out)

TRAIL BLAZERS:

Jerami Grant (right hamstring strain – doubtful)

Justin Minaya (right ilium contusion – questionable)

Shaedon Sharpe (abdominal surgery recovery – out)

Anfernee Simons (right knee tendonitis – out)

Matisse Thybulle (right ankle impingement – out)

Robert Williams III (right knee ligament tear – out)

Ibou Badji (lower back soreness -- questionable)

Malcom Brogdon (right elbow tendinitis -- out)

Toumani Camara (left rib fracture -- out)

BUTLER’S VERSATILITY

Jared Butler has made an impact on both ends of the floor routinely for the Wizards this season. In the absence of Tyus Jones (sidelined for the past few weeks with a lumbosacral sprain), Butler has held down Washington’s backcourt along with Jordan Poole.

In the Wizards’ 125-120 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Butler filled the stat sheet: nine points, three rebounds, seven assists, three steals, one block, and +18 on the floor. His level-headedness while bringing the ball up has seemed to keep the Wizards poised as they get into their halfcourt sets.

Butler has now logged double-digit minutes in nine of the Wizards’ last 11 games, and is sure to figure heavily into the rotation going forward as Tyus Jones remains out.

VUKCEVIC ASCENDS

Tristan Vukcevic made his first career start against Los Angeles on Wednesday, and continued the encouraging streak of games he’s enjoyed to begin his NBA tenure. The rookie logged 20 minutes, shot 5-of-9 from the field for a career-high 15 points, grabbed three rebounds and blocked one shot for a +4 on the night.

Richaun Holmes has been hampered by a toe injury over Washington’s last few games, and with Marvin Bagley III out with a knee sprain, Vukcevic is likely to notch serious minutes over the remaining few games for the Wizards.

FINAL CONTEST AGAINST PORTLAND

The Wizards played the Trail Blazers one other time this season, in December in the Pacific Northwest. Washington came away with a thrilling 118-117 win which came down to the final possession, in which rookie Bilal Coulibaly played sterling defense against Jerami Grant to secure the victory for the visitors.