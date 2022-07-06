Bradley Beal's career by the numbers

645 // Bradley Beal surpassed Greg Ballard (643, 1978-85) for the third-most games played in Wizards history on January 25, 2022, when he took the floor against the LA Clippers. Beal now trails only Elvin Hayes (731, 1972-81) and Wes Unseld (984, 1968-81) for all-time appearances in Wizards franchise history.

14,231 // Beal (14,231) ranks second all-time in points scored in franchise history, trailing only Elvin Hayes (15,551). Jeff Malone (11,083), John Wall (10,879) and Unseld (10,624) are the only other players to score over 10,000 points for the franchise.

1,434 // Beal (1,434) ranks first all-time in franchise history in 3-point field goals made. Beal is the only player to make more than 1,000 3-pointers for the franchise and has made nearly 600 more threes than Gilbert Arenas (868) who ranks second all-time in 3-pointers made.

2,701 // Beal currently ranks fourth all-time in franchise history with 2,701 assists, recently surpassing Kevin Porter (2,593) on the all-time assists leaderboard. Beal needs only 12 assists to surpass Rod Strickland (2,712) for the third-most dimes in franchise history.

6.6 // Beal (6.6) set a new career-high in assists per game during the 2021-22 season, surpassing his previous best of 6.1 recorded during the 2019-20 campaign. Beal also recorded at least five assists in 17-consecutive games – stretching from December 11, 2021 to January 29, 2022 – the longest such streak of his career.

3 // A three-time NBA All-Star (2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21), Beal is one of the most decorated players in franchise history. Beal earned All-NBA accolades in 2020-21 after he was named to the All-NBA third team. Beal also finished third in rookie of the year voting in 2012-13 on his way to earning All-Rookie first team honors.