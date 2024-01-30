Bilal Coulibaly Selected as Rising Star

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The NBA announced today that Wizards rookie Bilal Coulibaly has been selected to the 2024 Panini Rising Stars roster as part of NBA All-Star Weekend 2024 in Indianapolis.

“I am incredibly proud to represent the Wizards organization, the DMV, and our fans at All-Star Weekend,” said Coulibaly. “I am also humbled for the opportunity to play as a representative of France on this worldwide stage. This is an honor I share with my coaches and teammates because they have all been so helpful in the development of my game and my adjustment to the NBA.”

Coulibaly, who was acquired by the Wizards in a draft night trade after being selected seventh overall by the Indiana Pacers, is averaging 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting .464 from the floor and .390 from three-point range. The 19-year-old ranks in the top five in total minutes played (1,190), steals (40), blocks (36), and three-point percentage (.390) and is in the top 10 in points scored (368), rebounds (182), three-pointers made (46), and field goal percentage (.464) amongst rookies. Coulibaly joins Victor Wembanyama as the only two rookies to total 40+ made threes, 35+ steals, and 35+ blocks this season, while his seven games with three or more steals are the most by a first-year player.

Coulibaly became the youngest player in franchise history to start in a game (19 years and 96 days on Oct. 30 vs. Boston) and also became the youngest player in team history (19 years, 135 days) to record a double-double on Dec. 8 at Brooklyn with an 11-point, 10-rebound effort.

The Rising Stars player pool consists of 11 NBA rookies, 10 second-year NBA players, and seven NBA G League players. The 21 NBA players, selected by NBA assistant coaches, will be drafted onto three seven-player teams. The seven NBA G League players, selected by the league office, will comprise the fourth team.

Pau Gasol (Team Pau), Tamika Catchings (Team Tamika) and Jalen Rose (Team Jalen) will select their teams through the Rising Stars Draft, which will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 6 at 4 p.m. ET and stream live on the NBA App. Detlef Schrempf (Team Detlef) will coach the team of NBA G League players.

In selecting the NBA players for Panini Rising Stars, each NBA team submitted one ballot per coaching staff. Each coaching staff selected four frontcourt players, four guards and two additional players at either position, in order of preference, for the rookie ballot and the sophomore ballot. Coaches were not permitted to vote for any player on their team.

The NBA participants for Panini Rising Stars were determined by the total points each player received from the ballots. Points were awarded based on where a player was ranked on each ballot. The player pool includes one more rookie than sophomore based on total points received.