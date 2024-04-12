Anthony Gill named recipient of annual Washington Wizards Dr. E.B. Henderson Team Award

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill was named the recipient of the third annual Washington Wizards Dr. E.B. Henderson Team Award. The award, introduced during the 2021-22 season, recognizes a Wizards player for their work in the community. This marks the second time Gill has been named the winner (2023-24; 2021-22). Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation (MSEF) will make a donation of $10,000 in honor of Gill to Little Lights.

“E.B. Henderson not only paved the way for basketball in Washington, D.C., but he also served his community and inspired future generations, including myself,” said Gill. “The DMV is a special place that we call home, and it is all of our responsibilities to continue his legacy. With the help of my family, teammates, the Wizards organization, Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation, and countless others, I will continue to do my best to love and uplift the DMV community.”

Gill was active in numerous community and team initiatives throughout the Washington, D.C., area during the course of the 2023-24 season. He began his contributions by participating in an organization-wide KaBOOM! playground build in partnership with MSEF and So Others Might Eat in Southeast D.C. prior to the season.

During the holiday season, Gill was a constant presence throughout the DMV. He partnered with athletes and staff from the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics, Capital City Go-Go, and Wizards District Gaming to host Thankful Meals presented by CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield in celebration of the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 18. Gill and other Monumental Basketball athletes and staff helped distribute hot meals and essential goods to residents in Wards 7 and 8 at the event.

Additionally, on Dec. 12, Gill and his teammates made a surprise visit to Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School in Ward 8 to spread holiday cheer. He also participated in MSEF’s Family-to-Family holiday initiative, adopting a family to fulfill their holiday wish list. Gill closed out the holiday season on Dec. 14 by hosting a holiday dinner in partnership with Peace for D.C. for Washington, D.C., families that included a gift exchange and cookie decorating.

To thank the Capital One Arena staff and event workers for their hard work and dedication this season Gill surprised staff with cookies and ice cream treats from Capitan Cookie on Friday, Apr. 12.

In addition to the work he has done in the D.C. community, Gill also made a lasting impact in a variety of cities throughout the NBA this season by partnering with numerous local non-profit organizations to provide experiences, opportunities, and resources to those in need during the team’s road trips.

Dr. E.B. Henderson, known as the “Grandfather of Black Basketball” in Washington, D.C., was a sports historian, educator, administrator, coach, athlete, and civil rights activist. He also wrote over 3,000 letters to the editor for The Washington Post and other newspapers on civil rights and race relations.