NBA Mock Draft Roundup 2.0

In our second version of the NBA Mock Draft roundup, we take a closer look at who the Wizards are projected to take with the No. 15 pick.

ESPN: F Kevin Knox, Kentucky

”With Markieff Morris approaching the final year of his contract, the Wizards could very well start thinking of supplementing their power forward position with a player who fits the modern game.

Knox didn't have an efficient freshman season, partially due to playing out of position, but there's a significant market in the NBA for combo forwards in his mold who can make an open shot, defend multiple positions and offer offensive versatility. He's one of the youngest players in this draft, so he still has plenty of room to grow.”

Washington Post: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

“Bates-Diop truly would be an ideal fit, and UCLA’s Aaron Holiday could make sense, too, as another potential backup option for John Wall. But we’ll go with Smith, who shot up boards by helping Texas Tech make the Elite Eight this year and is young, long and athletic — much like Washington’s last first-round pick, Kelly Oubre Jr.”

Sports Illustrated: G Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky

“Washington will feel a cap crunch next season and brings back almost its entire rotation at cost, barring any major moves. There may not be much immediate help worth reaching for at this spot, and investing in the best talent available is the prudent choice. Given his size, length and instincts as a defender, Gilgeous-Alexander should become a valuable player in today’s league, able to help move the ball, match up against bigger wings and help space the floor as his shooting improves and his confidence grows. He showed major improvement over the course of the season at Kentucky, and that capacity to adjust quickly and deal with adversity should play in his favor. Gilgeous-Alexander could theoretically play alongside both John Wall and Bradley Beal, although it’ll likely take him a couple of seasons to mature into big minutes. There’s some risk here if his body doesn’t fill out, or if he regresses back to his passive habits.”

Yahoo! Sports: F Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

“Bates-Diop, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is a lesser version of Mikal Bridges. And that’s just fine. He can shoot, guard and thrive off the ball. He should fit in well next to John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.”

Sporting News: G Khyri Thomas, Creighton

“The Wizards need depth all over the roster — and a general overhaul that they’re not likely to make. It might be good to add size here, but there are no ready-made big men once you get past the top 10 in the draft. Thomas could be a good fit, though. He is only 6-3.75, but his wingspan is 6-10.5 and he is a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year. He also shot 40.6 percent from the 3-point line in three seasons with the Jays, giving him good credentials as an NBA 3-and-D guy.”

NBADraft.net: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech



Bleacher Report: G, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kentucky



The Ringer: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M



SB Nation: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M



Net Scouts: F Dzanan Musa, Bosnia and Herzegovina



CBS Sports: C Brandon McCoy, UNLV; F Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State



USA Today: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech



Los Angeles Times: C Mitchell Robinson, USA