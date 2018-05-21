NBA Draft Mock Draft Roundup 1.0

In the coming weeks leading up to the 2018 NBA Draft, we'll be compiling mock drafts from different media outlets to see who the Wizards are projected to draft at No. 15 and No. 44.

ESPN: F Kevin Knox, Kentucky

”With Markieff Morris approaching the final year of his contract, the Wizards could very well start thinking of supplementing their power forward position with a player who fits the modern game.

Knox didn't have an efficient freshman season, partially due to playing out of position, but there's a significant market in the NBA for combo forwards in his mold who can make an open shot, defend multiple positions and offer offensive versatility. He's one of the youngest players in this draft, so he still has plenty of room to grow.”

Washington Post: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech

“Bates-Diop truly would be an ideal fit, and UCLA’s Aaron Holiday could make sense, too, as another potential backup option for John Wall. But we’ll go with Smith, who shot up boards by helping Texas Tech make the Elite Eight this year and is young, long and athletic — much like Washington’s last first-round pick, Kelly Oubre Jr.”

Sports Illustrated: G Lonnie Walker, Miami

“Washington will feel a cap crunch next season and brings back almost its entire rotation at cost, barring any major moves. There may not be much immediate help worth reaching for at this spot, and investing in the best talent available is the prudent choice. Walker was a mixed bag this season, but his explosiveness and ability to get to the rim should keep him from falling too far out of the lottery, if at all. The hope would be that he becomes a capable scorer and rotation piece in a couple of seasons.”

Yahoo! Sports: F Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State

“Bates-Diop, the Big Ten Player of the Year, is a lesser version of Mikal Bridges. And that’s just fine. He can shoot, guard and thrive off the ball. He should fit in well next to John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.”

Sporting News: G Lonnie Walker, Miami

“Washington’s cap situation means it will need to hit on its draft pick if it wants to improve its roster situation without being forced to rely on trades.

Walker would give the team some perimeter depth from the bench. His shooting and athleticism are positives, but his overall floor game in terms of passing and defending remains a bit of a concern.”

NBADraft.net: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech



Bleacher Report: C Jontay Porter, Missouri



The Ringer: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M



SB Nation: C Robert Williams, Texas A&M



Net Scouts: F Dzanan Musa, Bosnia and Herzegovina



CBS Sports: C Brandon McCoy, UNLV; F Keita Bates-Diop, Ohio State



USA Today: G Zhaire Smith, Texas Tech



Los Angeles Times: C Mitchell Robinson, USA