Monumental Sports & Entertainment Announces a Partnership with CarMax for Washington Wizards, Mystics and Capital One Arena

Washington, DC – Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE), owner and operator of the Washington Wizards, Washington Mystics and Capital One Arena, today announced CarMax, the nation’s largest buyer and seller of used cars, as a new partner. CarMax is now the first official used auto retail partner for both teams and the arena in a multi-year agreement.

As official partners, MSE and CarMax will connect their brands to build lasting relationships and engage with fans and customers in the region through in-arena activations, social media features, and enhanced opportunities to interact both digitally and in person. The partnership will increase brand awareness with new CarMax signage takeovers on all three LED networks in Capital One Arena, one of the highest-trafficked arenas in the country. Fans will also be able to connect with CarMax through exclusive features on Monumental Sports Network.

“We are proud to launch this exciting new partnership with CarMax,” said Patrick Duffy, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships for Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “It makes it extra special that CarMax, with their headquarters in Richmond and multiple locations in the D.C. area, makes such a strong impression regionally as well as nationally.”

The scope of the partnership also includes new CarMax permanent marquee signage at the scorer’s table courtside position for Wizards games, and other dominant TV-visible signage. The Washington Wizards Radio halftime show will be known as the “CarMax Halftime Show” and will include the CarMax “Road Ahead” segment discussing the Wizards upcoming schedule on the road. Wizards and Mystics away games will include a new social media content series titled “On The Road,” allowing fans to see exclusive behind the scenes content of their favorite players as they travel during the season.

“We’re excited about the new heights we can reach with CarMax as our partner,” said Alycen McAuley, Mystics Senior Vice President of Team Services. “Pairing our region’s beloved WNBA team with CarMax, a nationally recognized brand and strong supporter of women on and off the court, allows our like-minded brands to elevate the experience for both fans and customers.”

This dynamic new relationship with CarMax marks the third largest current partnership for the Mystics. Mystics game-day broadcasts will now include custom CarMax features, including statistical analysis and an in-depth look at the key players that helped power the Mystics on the court. The “Call Your Shot” feature will highlight a moment the Mystics took control of the court reinforcing CarMax’s brand message - empowering customers to take charge of their car buying and selling experience. Additionally, the “On the Road to Success” broadcast feature will preview matchups for upcoming games with a helpful breakdown of what to look for from the team.

“CarMax has been an active community member in the D.C. region for nearly 25 years and we look forward to making an even greater impact through this partnership,” said Jim Lyski, CarMax executive vice president and CMO, who oversees corporate strategy, marketing and product at CarMax. “We are excited to join Wizards and Mystics fans on game day and provide an exceptional experience – both in-person and digitally – just as we do for our customers.”

In addition to the partnership with MSE, CarMax has been the official auto retailer of the NBA and WNBA since 2020. In September 2021, CarMax announced its first WNBA team partnership with the Phoenix Mercury, and has supported sponsorships with the NBA’s LA Clippers, Portland Trail Blazers and Golden State Warriors.

CarMax has had a long-term presence in the region since their first store opened in Dulles in 1998. Today, CarMax has six stores in the DC area and more than 220 locations nationwide. CarMax’s headquarters is in Richmond, Virginia, a straight shot down I-95 from Mystics home games at Entertainment and Sports Arena and Wizards home games at Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The partnership will help engage fans throughout the DMV region and across the country given CarMax’s national reach.

