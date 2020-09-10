Capital One Arena to serve as early voting/Election Day super center

Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) today provided additional details on its partnership with DC Board of Elections for use of Capital One Arena, 601 F Street, NW, in Washington D.C., as a voting center for this fall’s election. Joining in the announcement was MSE’s eponymous arena partner, Capital One Financial Corporation. Any eligible voter residing within the District of Columbia will be able to cast their precinct-specific ballot at the arena. As part of its comprehensive effort to increase civic engagement, MSE is committed to make voting safe, easy, and accessible for all Washingtonians.

“Every individual plays a crucial role in determining the policies our elected leaders pursue on behalf of our community – and that is demonstrated through the act of voting,” said Ted Leonsis, Founder and CEO, Monumental Sports & Entertainment. “Inherent to our mission at Monumental Sports & Entertainment is to serve as a community unifier and we believe increased civic engagement will lead to deeper understanding of the challenges, opportunities and solutions we can all work on together.”

Following the days and hours set by the District of Columbia Board of Elections (DCBOE), Capital One Arena will be open for Early Voting, which runs Tuesday, October 27, 2020 – Monday, November 2, 2020. The hours for Early Voting are 8:30 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. On Election Day, Tuesday, November 3, 2020, Capital One Arena will be open from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

DCBOE will be setting up voting stations within the arena concourse to check in voters, accept paper ballots, and provide touch-screen electronic ballots. The District of Columbia allows for same-day registration with proof of residency (learn more here). Any eligible District resident who has not previously registered or may have recently moved to or within the District (and my therefore be assigned to a new precinct) may register in-person and will be able to cast their ballot.

DCBOE will also be mailing out ballots to all registered voters in the District, which should be mailed back in to the DCBOE to be counted. For voters who wish to drop-off their ballots instead of mailing it back, there will be secure “Drop, Don’t Stop” drop-off boxes located at Capital One Arena – accessible during the voting days and hours listed above for Early Vote and Election Day.

“The MSE/DCBOE Partnership on behalf of the DC registered voters is as exciting as it is important,” said Michael Bennett, Chair of the Board of Elections. “Our constant mission is creating the best opportunity for voter participation. Use of the Capital One Arena takes that mission to a higher level. Thanks to Ted Leonsis, Monica Dixon, and all of the support of the staff at MSE for making this possible.”

To access the arena, voters will be directed to enter at the corner of 6th and F Street NW, at the doors marked “Capital One Cardholder Entrance.” Capital One Arena is easily accessible by Metro and there are multiple options for street and paid garage parking nearby.

MSE is enlisting its own staff to serve as poll workers at Capital One Arena. Anyone interested in serving as a poll worker must complete a four-hour training session hosted at the DC BOE offices (1015 Half Street, SE, Washington, D.C.) prior to being assigned as an election day worker. BOE poll workers are paid a stipend of $250.00.

“Now more than ever, we all have a responsibility to ensure each and every voice is heard and accounted for in our upcoming election,” said Andy Navarrete, Capital One’s Executive Vice President of External Affairs. “We are honored by the opportunity to make the electoral process more accessible for voters in Washington D.C. As an organization, we believe nothing is more powerful than the progress which comes from our freedom to express ideas, exercise discourse, and choose our own leadership to guide our communities and this great nation forward.”

DCBOE’s “Vote Safe DC” campaign is an unprecedented effort in size and scope for this year’s election. In light of mail-in-ballot challenges with the U.S Postal Service, DCBOE has proactively mailed every registered District voter their General Election Ballot. Further ballots and voting information will be distributed in the perennial voter guide which will be mailed the week of October 1st to all District households.

From ballot drop off boxes, to vote centers, in-person voting and the mailing of ballots, there are many ways to participate safely and securely in the November 2020 General Election. DCBOE will train and equip community stakeholders, including youth, local leaders, elected officials, civic associations, and non-profit organizations with toolkits and resources to share with their networks and community members.

The “Vote Safe DC” campaign will feature robust street teams to mobilize voters in hard hit areas of the District as a result of both COVID-19 mail delays and delivery challenges. DCBOE intends to engage and activate dozens of non-profit organizations to encourage District voters to take all necessary precautions and steps to devise a “personalized vote plan” for how they will return their ballot to the DCBOE promptly and safely upon receiving it. DCBOE will also have street teams throughout the District to spread the word about voting and provide critical voter registration access to vulnerable communities. In addition, DCBOE will host virtual roundtables and meetings to inform community groups of early voting measures: coordinating closely with members of the DC Council, Advisory Neighborhood Commissioners, and community/civic organizations.

For more information, visit: dcboe.org.

The District of Columbia Board of Elections is an independent agency of the District government responsible for the administration of elections, ballot access and voter registration.